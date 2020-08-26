Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday, Aug. 28
Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Saturday, Aug. 29
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
.
Thursday
Boys Golf
Chicago Christian at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaPorte, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Michigan City, Lake Central at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, LaCrosse at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Merrillville at Highland, 7 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.
Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lake Central at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Bowman at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Hebron at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Knox at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
