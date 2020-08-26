 Skip to main content
Prep schedule

  Updated
Fall Sports stock

Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday, Aug. 28

Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Saturday, Aug. 29

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Golf

Chicago Christian at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Michigan City, Lake Central at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet, LaCrosse at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Merrillville at Highland, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.

Penn at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 4 p.m.

Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lake Central at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Bowman at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Knox at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

