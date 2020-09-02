Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

.

Thursday Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Knox, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Century, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Knox, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Century, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at SB St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Goshen at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Highland at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

EC Central at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at West Central, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

 

