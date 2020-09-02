Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
.
Thursday Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Knox, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Century, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Knox, Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Century, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
North Judson at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF North at Evergreen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at SB St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Goshen at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Highland at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
EC Central at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at West Central, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Portage Christian at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
