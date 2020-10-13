Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 16
North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
