Alec Olund finds his way to the RailCats

They didn't need to ask twice.

"I dropped everything," said Olund, who was shopping at CVS when he got the call he'd been hoping for.

A few hours later, the paperwork was done and Olund was in the starting lineup against Kane County, playing right field and batting fifth.

"I'm really just eager to put the uniform on again and help out any way I can." he said.

Nervous? Nope.

"I actually thought I would be," Olund said. "Maybe I'll get some pregame jitters around 6:45 when I'm playing catch in uniform and stuff. But honestly I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be."

That might be the case for the first time since he left Purdue, where Olund batted .261 in 183 games from 2015-18 — including .336 in 2018.

He hit .207 in 50 games for Traverse City in the Frontier League in his first pro season in 2018. He then batted ,209 over 75 games with several teams the last two years in the U.S. Pro Baseball League, a small indy league in Michigan.

"It was actually just kind of a weird time really with COVID," Olund said of his USPBL experience. "We didn't know if we were going to play, and kind of like last minute, 'Hey, we need you guys here in a week.'"