Antwan Davis enters NFL Draft to honor promise to late grandmother
PRO FOOTBALL | NFL DRAFT

Antwan Davis enters NFL Draft to honor promise to late grandmother

Antwan Davis, Ball State

Antwan Davis, a 2015 Lake Central graduate, entered the 2021 NFL Draft to fulfill a promise to his late grandmother.

 Provided

Antwan Davis doesn’t have the gaudy stats or size separating him from a wide receiver class with depth, but he declared for the NFL Draft to fulfill a promise to his late grandmother: To play in the NFL.

Davis, 24, is a firm believer in his faith in God to guide his path. He is thankful for his family and longtime girlfriend Anna Crnkovich for supporting him on a unique journey.

“My motivation first thing is God because once I put Him first, that’s what really kept everything moving and that’s where I started to see growth in my entire life,” he said. “My grandma passed away some years back but just do it for her. I always told her I’d make it to the NFL. My mom, my family and then my extended family … they are my motivation to always keep going, keep going hard and make them proud.”

Davis grew up in Maryland and later moved to the Region, where he bounced from home-to-home upon graduating from Lake Central in 2015. Former Highland basketball star Hunter Atkins (who went on to play at Ole Miss and Loyola), and his wife Tiffany, have played an integral part in his growth, taking him in when he was in high school.

Through those tough times, Davis received help from someone he holds close to him, despite living more than 2,000 miles away. His great-grandfather, Carl Abendroth, has helped him through different situations, be it financially or an important conversation.

“He’s one of the people I couldn’t have made it this far without,” said Davis, who hadn’t seen Abendroth in 12 years when he finally visited him in Washington in 2018.

Antwan Davis goes from bouncing from home to home to helping Ball State win the MAC

Davis had zero scholarship offers out of high school. His path since playing for the Indians: setting single-game records with an 11-catch, 215-yard performance at Division II Lincoln University against William Jewell, to becoming a three-year starter after walking on at Ball State.

“The path prepared me really well and basically taught me to keep God first and work hard, and everything else will work out,” Davis said. “It just made me mentally tough and let me know to always put my head down and work no matter if you’re at the top or at the bottom. I’ve had a lot of highs and lows and I’ve just stayed loyal and stay committed, even if I didn’t see progress.”

Perhaps his best performance was catching five passes for 69 yards in the MAC Championship win over Buffalo, the program’s first league title since 1996. Davis caught 95 passes for 1,166 yards and four touchdowns as a Cardinal. He caught 39 passes as a senior, 26 of which went for first downs.

“I know I have the talent,” Davis said. “I know I may not have some of the stats that are ‘wowing’ people but if you turn on the film, you’re going to see a NFL-caliber receiver that can run any route in the route tree, he’s gonna block, play for the team and give a team everything he can.”

Davis told the Times he’s been in contact with the Dolphins, Colts, Raiders, Lions, Bills and Giants.

“They wouldn’t be calling me if they weren’t interested,” he said. “My agent told me that a team may not talk to me but they can call me on draft day, so we’ll see where God chooses me to go.”

Following his pro day workout in front of pro scouts and executives, his versatility was noticed and compared to a current NFL receiver.

"A couple teams say they like my frame because I can play slot and go in the backfield like Deebo Samuel does for the 49ers," Davis, a 5-foot-11, 204-pounder said. "They said I’m unique in that sense that I can go in the slot and move to the backfield to do different types of things that teams are starting to do now in the game today.”

The who’s who of connections runs from all levels. It includes Gary natives Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Jon’Vea Johnson, Raiders receiver Willie Snead IV, Cardinals receiver Krishawn Hogan and former Ball State teammate and Colts lineman Danny Pinter. They’ve given Davis advice, he says, which is true to his path: “It’s not about how you get there, it’s about how you stay.”

And he trusts the work he’s done at Ball State under Mike Neu, his trainer Justin Ochoa leading up to his pro day and the film he’s built. His pitch to teams is this:

“If you want a receiver who can run any route on the route tree, will catch every pass thrown to him and wants a receiver that’s going to be reliable and the same person every day, then I’m for them,” Davis said.

“I will never let any type of success give me a big head. I’m always going to keep that underdog mentality and I’m always going to work to be the best player I can be. If they want a dog that is going to war for them every day, no matter if I’m catching the ball, or if I’m blocking, or playing special teams, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”

When Davis gets his opportunity, he’s going to take full advantage, and make good on a promise to his late grandmother, Laurie Witte, who died when he was a sophomore in high school.

Said Davis: “I want to use my platform to help inspire kids that grew up like me, and any kid in general to show them how I did it, the sacrifices I made, and showing people no matter how low you get, keep God first and work hard and make your way to the top.”

