Antwan Davis enters NFL Draft to honor promise to late grandmother

Antwan Davis doesn’t have the gaudy stats or size separating him from a wide receiver class with depth, but he declared for the NFL Draft to fulfill a promise to his late grandmother: To play in the NFL.

Davis, 24, is a firm believer in his faith in God to guide his path. He is thankful for his family and longtime girlfriend Anna Crnkovich for supporting him on a unique journey.

“My motivation first thing is God because once I put Him first, that’s what really kept everything moving and that’s where I started to see growth in my entire life,” he said. “My grandma passed away some years back but just do it for her. I always told her I’d make it to the NFL. My mom, my family and then my extended family … they are my motivation to always keep going, keep going hard and make them proud.”

Davis grew up in Maryland and later moved to the Region, where he bounced from home-to-home upon graduating from Lake Central in 2015. Former Highland basketball star Hunter Atkins (who went on to play at Ole Miss and Loyola), and his wife Tiffany, have played an integral part in his growth, taking him in when he was in high school.