Bears coach Matt Nagy to work virtually after close contact
Bears coach Matt Nagy to work virtually after close contact

Nagy goes remote for minicamp: Bears coach Matt Nagy will participate virtually in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend rather than in person because a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy will not be on the field when quarterback Justin Fields and the team’s other rookies get to work on Friday. They're also scheduled to practice Saturday and Sunday. Nagy will be able to observe remotely and communicate with coaches. He will also be able to lead team meetings, which are conducted via Zoom.

Packers sign backup QB Bortles: The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed his desire not to return to Green Bay, had been one of two quarterbacks on the roster along with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. General manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that “we’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through.” Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, will be reunited with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The 29-year-old Bortles started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18. Hackett was Jacksonville’s quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Fire remain winless in loss at DC United: Edison Flores scored his first career goal in the eighth minute, which was good enough for DC United to top the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Thursday. Goalkeeper Jon Kempin kept a clean sheet, saving all three Chicago shots on goal. The Fire fall to 0-4-1 and have a minus-7 goal differential so far.

 

PAC-12 hires MGM exec Kliavkoff as next commissioner: The Pac-12 hired George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner on Thursday, replacing Larry Scott with another college sports outsider and charging him with rebuilding the league's football brand. Kliavkoff has been the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment in Las Vegas since 2018. Michael H. Schill, the University of Oregon president and chairman of the five-member search committee, called Kliavkoff “a highly experienced and pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive.” Kliavkoff has previously worked with Major League Baseball Advance Media and Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, and was also the chief digital officer with NBC Universal Cable.

