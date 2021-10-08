 Skip to main content
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones sidelined by wrist injury
urgent

Red Wings Blackhawks Hockey

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton, top, talks to his team during the first period of an preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 29.

 Nam Y. Huh, File, Associated Press

PRO HOCKEY

Jones out with wrist injury: The Chicago Blackhawks lost another young defenseman Friday when the team announced Caleb Jones has a sprained left wrist and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. The 24-year-old Jones, the younger brother of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones, was acquired in a July trade with Edmonton that moved Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The Blackhawks said Wednesday that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will be out for two to four weeks with a sprained right ankle. The 24-year-old Kalynuk made his NHL debut in March and finished with four goals and five assists in 21 games. The injuries for Kalynuk and Caleb Jones could lead to Ian Mitchell making the roster for the regular-season opener Wednesday at Colorado. Mitchell, 22, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, had three goals and four assists in 39 games during an inconsistent rookie season. The Blackhawks also re-assigned defenseman Nolan Allan and forward Colton Dach to their junior teams on Friday. Chicago selected Allan, 18, with the No. 32 pick in this year's draft, and then grabbed Dach, 18, in the second round at No. 62. Forwards Evan Barratt and Dmitri Osipov were re-assigned to Rockford in the American Hockey League.

MEN'S GOLF

VanArragon gets honor again: Valparaiso junior Caleb VanArragon shot even par-72 in the single-round Spirit Hollow Fall Shootout this week, tying for medalist. For the second time this season and seventh of his career, VanArragon was named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week. This week's event was the third consecutive finish in the top two for VanArragon.

PRO FOOTBALL

Wilson out 6-8 weeks: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traveled to Los Angeles on Friday to see a hand specialist and get a diagnosis on the finger injury he suffered Thursday night against the Rams, and it’s not clear yet how long he may be out, coach Pete Carroll said. An NFL Network report stated Wilson could have mallet finger, or a sprained joint in the middle finger of his right hand, an injury often estimated to need up to 6-8 weeks from which to recover in part because it would require a splint to keep stable.

49ers' rookie QB to start: Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first start for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of this week's game with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his calf in the first half of last week's 28-21 loss to Seattle and left the game at halftime. The Niners were hopeful he could return this week but Garoppolo never felt healthy enough to practice, setting the stage for Lance to start Sunday at Arizona.

