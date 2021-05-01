Brace yourself for these practice guidelines

COVID-19 is still, quite literally, sucking the air out of every training room.
In the media, it has overpowered ACL tears, concussion, steroid abuse, and Tommy John surgery — all of which have or had dominated the sports medicine headlines for months to years at a time.
However, for as much attention as COVID-19 and these other conditions have generated, there has been one medically related constant that is too often underestimated in sports. After all, “It’s only an ankle sprain.”
However, the ankle sprain is the most common injury to occur to athletes. And familiarity breeds contempt. That lack of respect, in turn, leads to incomplete rehabilitation, re-injury, and — all too often — chronic instability that will interrupt and even end an athletic career.
Recently, that lower appreciation for the potential seriousness of the injury has prompted too many sports medics to drift away from long-established and proven methods for preventing and treating the injury.
Last month’s issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy provided a revision to the journal’s eight-year-old clinical practice guidelines for lateral ankle sprains but also included recommendations directly aimed at patients. If these recommendations are followed, athletes and those who care for them will get back to some basics that have long been advocated in this space.
The updated guidelines review a host of possible interventions athletic trainers, physical therapists, and physicians may employ in dealing with ankle sprains. However, the very first is prevention rather than treatment. According to the document, there is strong evidence that ankle braces will prevent first-time ankle sprains and thus should be worn by athletes in sports where ankle sprain is common, such as basketball, football, soccer and volleyball.
Depending on the study cited in the document, ankle braces reduce the incidence of first-time ankle sprains by 40-69%. The evidence in favor of prophylactic balance training exercise is weaker for first-time sprains but such exercises have been demonstrated to offer protection against ACL tears, too. Once a sprain has occurred, though, the scientific evidence strongly favors ongoing functional bracing and balance training exercises to prevent a re-sprain after an athlete has returned to sport.
In the immediate aftermath of injury, the guidelines mandate implementing “rehabilitation programs with a structured therapeutic exercise program, which can include protected active range of motion, stretching exercises, neuromuscular training, postural re-education and balance training.”
Traditionally ice has been a mainstay treatment for the swelling post-sprain. More recently, some practitioners have claimed that it is of no value. They misread the research. As reported in the guidelines, ice by itself is of little value in speeding recovery. However, it enhances recovery when used in concert with a therapeutic exercise program.
“Physical therapy after the first ankle sprain is critical,” said Dr. Robert Clemency, a podiatrist with Community Care Network in Schererville and Munster. “What therapy will do, it prevents re-occurrence by increasing strength about the joint as well as increasing or re-establishing some of those proprioceptive channels (nerves which tell the brain the posture of the joint) that are disrupted in the initial injury. So therapy is a means of preventing re-injury whether you are an athlete or a laborer. It’s critical in keeping the rate of re-occurrence low and having a better functional outcome after the first sprain.”
Nonetheless, many primary care providers are apparently reluctant to refer their patients with ankle sprains to physical therapy. According to research cited in the guidelines, “Of patients who do seek care, only 6.8% to 11.0% are referred to a rehabilitation specialist within 30 days of the injury.”
Perhaps in the short-term interest of saving the patient money, the provider who neglects physical therapy following an ankle sprain is being penny-wise but pound-foolish. The evidence is clear, those who go through a functional treatment program return to playing sooner. If, in the wake of an ankle sprain, your physician does not order physical therapy, you should ask for a referral.
Failure to fully rehabilitate an ankle sprain makes re-sprain more likely which in turn may lead to chronic and disabling ankle instability — research suggests this is the case 40% of the time. To learn how you can prevent becoming one of the 40%, patient-specific recommendations are available at www.jospt.org/doi/full/10.2519/jospt.2021.0504.
