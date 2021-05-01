Brace yourself for these practice guidelines

“Physical therapy after the first ankle sprain is critical,” said Dr. Robert Clemency, a podiatrist with Community Care Network in Schererville and Munster. “What therapy will do, it prevents re-occurrence by increasing strength about the joint as well as increasing or re-establishing some of those proprioceptive channels (nerves which tell the brain the posture of the joint) that are disrupted in the initial injury. So therapy is a means of preventing re-injury whether you are an athlete or a laborer. It’s critical in keeping the rate of re-occurrence low and having a better functional outcome after the first sprain.”

Nonetheless, many primary care providers are apparently reluctant to refer their patients with ankle sprains to physical therapy. According to research cited in the guidelines, “Of patients who do seek care, only 6.8% to 11.0% are referred to a rehabilitation specialist within 30 days of the injury.”

Perhaps in the short-term interest of saving the patient money, the provider who neglects physical therapy following an ankle sprain is being penny-wise but pound-foolish. The evidence is clear, those who go through a functional treatment program return to playing sooner. If, in the wake of an ankle sprain, your physician does not order physical therapy, you should ask for a referral.