Bulls see pieces to make playoffs after busy offseason

The changes have the Bulls thinking they're ready to make a big jump in the Eastern Conference after finishing 11th at 31-41 in their first year under coach Billy Donovan. Their most recent playoff appearance was in 2017. They haven't advanced in the postseason since 2015, when they beat Milwaukee and got knocked out by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals. Former coach Tom Thibodeau was then fired.

"We have a lot of talented guys in the locker room," Karnisovas said. "I think we also brought high-character guys. And there's a lot of excitement. But we also understand that we're gonna have to get in the gym, we're gonna have to work."

The Bulls open the season Oct. 20 at Detroit.

New faces

Two players remain from the team Karnisovas inherited in April 2020, and only LaVine has been in Chicago longer than 2019 first-round draft pick Coby White.

After making the big trade at the deadline last season to get Vucevic from Orlando for Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr., the Bulls' basketball boss was busy in the offseason. While Ball, DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Tony Bradley were added, gone are Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and Daniel Theis.

Come together