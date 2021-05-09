Bulls top short-handed Pistons to stay in playoff hunt

AUTO RACING

Truex cruises to win: Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway. Barely pushed much of the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suddenly saw Kyle Larson catching up in the closing laps. Truex's owner, Joe Gibbs, told him after that Larson gave the three-time Super Bowl winning coach a scare. “Yeah, he scared me, too,” Truex told him. The victory gave Truex some payback at Darlington from the last time here last September, when he led 196 laps, yet finished 22nd after tangling for the lead late with Chase Elliott. This time, Truex made sure he had no issues by running out front — often holding a 10-second lead on the field — to win for the second time at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” Truex led 248 of the 293 laps for his 30th career victory in NASCAR's top series. He's the only driver with multiple wins over the year's first 12 races.