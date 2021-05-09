 Skip to main content
Bulls top short-handed Pistons to stay in playoff hunt
Bulls top short-handed Pistons to stay in playoff hunt

Bulls Pistons Basketball

Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends during the second half in Detroit on Sunday.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls top short-handed Pistons: Zach LaVine scored 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds in the Bulls' 108-96 win over the short-handed Pistons. With the win, the Bulls are 2 1/2 games behind the Pacers for the 10 seed and last spot in the play-in tournament for the playoffs. The Bulls have a tough road with games remaining against the Nets (twice), Bucks and Raptors. Indiana plays the Cavs, 76ers, Bucks, Lakers and Raptors.

PRO GOLF

McIlroy finds comfort zone at Quail: Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. What mattered was ending 18 months since his last victory in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, along with finding a strong semblance of his game as he prepares to return to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship. Abraham Ancer ran off three straight birdies and nearly closed with a fourth one, posting a 66 for a runner-up finish, the fourth of his career as the Mexican seeks his first PGA Tour title. McIlroy finished at 10-under 274 for his 19th career victory, and his third at Quail Hollow.

AUTO RACING

Truex cruises to win: Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway. Barely pushed much of the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suddenly saw Kyle Larson catching up in the closing laps. Truex's owner, Joe Gibbs, told him after that Larson gave the three-time Super Bowl winning coach a scare. “Yeah, he scared me, too,” Truex told him. The victory gave Truex some payback at Darlington from the last time here last September, when he led 196 laps, yet finished 22nd after tangling for the lead late with Chase Elliott. This time, Truex made sure he had no issues by running out front — often holding a 10-second lead on the field — to win for the second time at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” Truex led 248 of the 293 laps for his 30th career victory in NASCAR's top series. He's the only driver with multiple wins over the year's first 12 races.

PRO TENNIS

Zverev wins 2nd Madrid title: Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title on Sunday. After beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, Zverev rallied to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 for his second title this season. The sixth-ranked German also won the Mexican Open in Acapulco in March. Zverev won his first Madrid title in 2018 in a final against Thiem. The win on Sunday gave him his fourth Masters 1000 title, and first in three years. Zverev will be trying to improve from his fourth-round appearance from last year at the French Open.

