Colts' Carson Wentz weighs options after return from COVID list
Colts' Carson Wentz weighs options after return from COVID list

The Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Eagles to replace Phillip Rivers, but Wentz has been injury prone and on Monday was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz weighs options in COVID list return: Carson Wentz spent three days attending Zoom meetings and rehabbing his injured left foot at home. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback also used the time to think about how to avoid another trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Thursday, Wentz returned to practice still unvaccinated but with a stronger commitment to the league's safety protocols after he and two other starters were activated. “I've weighed a lot of things, I've factored in everything," he said. “I know what's at stake, I know all of those things and like I said, it's just where I'm at, where I'm at with my family. That's why just understanding the protocol to truly try everything we can to avoid what happened this week, it is what it is. The protocols are in place. So we've got to honor them as best we can so we can avoid what happened."

Top US Open women cruise: About the only problems No. 1 seed Ash Barty and other top players encountered Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Open came in the delays trying to get to Flushing Meadows in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida's remnants blowing through the Northeast a night earlier. Barty, a two-time major champion including at Wimbledon in July; Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic; double Wimbledon title winner Petra Kvitova; and other seeded women including No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 17 Maria Sakkari, No. 23 Jessica Pegula and No. 28 Anett Kontaveit, all won in two sets to get to the third round. Advancing in straight sets in men's play during the day session: Summer Games gold medalist and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev and No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka of the U.S.

Cantlay starts with lead: Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, he started with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau before even hitting a shot. He finished the warm, breezy day at East Lake at 3-under 67 with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm.

Daggett named Valpo sprints coach: Gavit grad Emanuel Daggett wrapped up his career in the spring and was announced Thursday as Valparaiso's new sprints coach, remaining with the Beacons program. He owns the program's No. 5 time (22.53 seconds) in the 200-meter dash, No. 3 in the indoor 400 (48.96) and is tied for third in the outdoor 400 (48.80).

