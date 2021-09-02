Colts' Carson Wentz weighs options after return from COVID list

PRO FOOTBALL

Wentz weighs options in COVID list return: Carson Wentz spent three days attending Zoom meetings and rehabbing his injured left foot at home. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback also used the time to think about how to avoid another trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Thursday, Wentz returned to practice still unvaccinated but with a stronger commitment to the league's safety protocols after he and two other starters were activated. “I've weighed a lot of things, I've factored in everything," he said. “I know what's at stake, I know all of those things and like I said, it's just where I'm at, where I'm at with my family. That's why just understanding the protocol to truly try everything we can to avoid what happened this week, it is what it is. The protocols are in place. So we've got to honor them as best we can so we can avoid what happened."