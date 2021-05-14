Dana Evans adjusting to life in the WNBA with rookie season on the horizon

“I just pretty much learned how competitive everyone is, which I love because I’m super competitive,” Evans said. “I hate losing in any particular drill or scrimmage, so just competing against each other, having fun, taking it all in, learning from the vets and trying to get a routine going.”

If size was an issue at 5-foot-6, Evans has a great mentor in Moriah Jefferson. The four-year veteran is also 5-6 and started six of the nine games she played last season before a left knee injury ended her season.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been a learning experience. I’ve been learning a lot from different players like Moriah Jefferson, somebody I looked up to at UConn,” Evans said of training camp. “Learning from her, learning the system, the different coaching style, the terminology — everything is pretty much new so I’m trying to take it all in.”

Evans put the Wings uniform on for the first time Sunday, playing 10 minutes with three points, three assists and one turnover on 1-of-5 shooting in an 89-76 preseason loss to the Connecticut Sun.

“It was great, honestly. That was something that I’ve dreamed of and something that I was always super excited for. It was a really fun experience,” Evans said. “I see what it’s like and I know I can play at this level.”