Dana Evans' journey to WNBA marked by competitiveness, Steel City determination

Evans hates losing. West Side made it to three regionals in her time there but never any further.

“To be the best she could ever be,” Fisher said of Evans’ motivations. “Especially if we lost, one year we lost in a sectional semifinal and the other three years we lost in a regional … she took that so hard. She would actually go a day or two, she was so upset with herself and maybe me and maybe the team, but she was so upset she would not eat. It just made her drive that much harder.”

By the time she turned in her West Side Cougars uniform, she had a list of accomplishments. She was the only player from Indiana named a McDonald’s All-American her senior year or to win gold with the USA Basketball Under-18 team in Chile. She was a two-time Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She finished second to Karissa McLaughlin (Homestead/Purdue) for Indiana Ms. Basketball.

“I know she still thinks about that, and that was one of the driving forces that made her into the player she is now,” Fisher said of the Ms. Basketball voting. “Every time you knock the little girl down, she just gets right back up and (says), ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’”

'Growing up in Louisville'

College is a different beast.