Dana Evans selected 13th overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

GARY — Surrounded by family and friends at Marquette Park, Dana Evans showcased the patience and will use her grit-and-grind mentality to prove people wrong.

"I'm ready," she told ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Evans waited 75 minutes to hear her name called after being selected by the Dallas Wings with the first pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft. There were 12 players selected before her.

Evans was a two-time All-American at Lousiville. The West Side grad led the state of Indiana in scoring her junior and senior seasons. A 5-foot-6 guard, Evans was a McDonald’s All-American before going to Louisville.

She was the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to go from Sixth Player of the Year to ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. She won the league’s top player award her junior and senior seasons.

Check back at nwi.com for reactions, photos and video.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.