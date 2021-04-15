Dana Evans selected 13th overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

GARY — Surrounded by family and friends at Marquette Park, Dana Evans showcased the patience and will use her grit-and-grind mentality to prove people wrong.
"I'm ready," she told ESPN's Holly Rowe.
Evans waited 75 minutes to hear her name called after being selected by the Dallas Wings with the first pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft. There were 12 players selected before her.
Evans was a two-time All-American at Lousiville. The West Side grad led the state of Indiana in scoring her junior and senior seasons. A 5-foot-6 guard, Evans was a McDonald’s All-American before going to Louisville.
She was the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to go from Sixth Player of the Year to ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. She won the league’s top player award her junior and senior seasons.
Check back at nwi.com for reactions, photos and video.
Gallery: Dana Evans through the years of her career
Dana Evans is set to become a WNBA Draft pick. Here's is her career in photo form over the years.
Photos by Times Staff and the Associated Press.
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans drives past Stanford's Francesca Belibi during the first half Tuesday in the Elite Eight of the…
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans tied a career high with 29 points Sunday in a Sweet Sixteen win over Oregon at the Alamodome in…
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans celebrates a score against Oregon Sunday during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen win in the wo…
Louisville guard Dana Evans and West Side grad moves the ball past Marist forward Willow Duffell during the first half Monday in the first rou…
Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, made The Associated Press All-America first team. She was a second-team selection a year ago.
Louisville guard Dana Evans once pondered transferring from Louisville before understanding that the opportunities would come. The West Side g…
Louisville's Dana Evans (1), shown driving to the hoop against Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, led the Cardinals past Notre Dame on Sunday to clinch th…
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, led Louisville to a fourth straight regular-season ACC championship and is a National Player of…
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, had a website and docuseries created to help promote her in her quest for National Player of the Year.
Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, went from the ACC Sixth Player of the Year to two-time ACC Player of the Year and All-American. She…
Gary native and Louisville guard Dana Evans was recently named a Preseason All-American.
Louisville's Dana Evans (1) drives downcourt against Notre Dame on Thursday. The West Side graduate scored a team-high 17 points in the Cardin…
Gary native Dana Evans dribbles the ball for Louisville in a 67-66 win over Kentucky. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assist…
Gary native Dana Evans was named an AP All-American on Thursday. She was also the ACC Player of the Year.
Gary native Dana Evans shoots a layup for Louisville in a 67-60 loss at Ohio State. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assists …
Louisville guard and West Side graduate Dana Evans (1) tries to strip the ball from Connecticut guard Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the firs…
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz, left, talks with guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, during the second half of a second-round game against Mi…
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, battles Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) for a loose ball during the first half Sunday of a se…
Pittsburgh's Jasmine Whitney, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, chase after a loose ball during the second half Sunday in P…
Louisville guard Dana Evans elevates to shoot against Virginia Tech forward Regan Magarity, left, and Dana Mabrey, right, during the first hal…
Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, sits in the locker room Friday following a 73-63 loss to Mississippi State in the semifinals o…
Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives to the basket against Mississippi State's Morgan William during the first half in the s…
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz has a word with Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) during the first half of their game against Boston College in…
Louisville's head coach Jeff Walz instructs Dana Evans during the second half of an NCAA tournament regional final against Oregon State on Sun…
Louisville's Dana Evans celebrate a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA tournament regional semifinal against Stanford last Friday…
Louisville guard Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives past the defense of Boise State forward Joyce Harrell on Friday during a first-roun…
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, drives around Notre Dame forward Kathryn Westbeld during the first half Thursday in Louisville,…
Indiana's Tyra Buss, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, dive for a loose ball during the first half Thursday in Bloomington.
Dana Evans, a Gary native and West Side graduate, was The Times' Female Athlete of the Year in 2016-17. She was an Indiana All-Star and McDona…
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans shoots a three-pointer against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United …
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans, center, and her team head to the locker room after the McDonald's All-American game at the Uni…
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans, second from right, at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans during half time at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago last month. The two-time state scoring leade…
The East's Dana Evans, a West Side senior, lines up a 3-pointer Wednesday against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the Un…
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans is introduced in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
West Side senior Dana Evans, right, signs the shirt of a teammate on Thursday at the McDonald's on Fifth Avenue in Gary.
Members of the sectional champion West Side girls basketball team hang out at the McDonald's on Fifth Avenue in Gary on Thursday afternoon. Th…
McDonald's planned on buying the meal of the West Side girls basketball program on Thursday, to honor Dana Evans, right, for making their All-…
West Side's Dana Evans is announced before the start of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regional at LaPorte High School.
West Side's Dana Evans reacts near the end of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge on Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4A LaPorte Regional.
West Side's Dana Evans gets rallies her team after a Northridge turnover in West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regio…
West Side's Dana Evans covers her face as she leaves the court near the end of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Re…
West Side's Dana Evans pulls down a rebound in a crowd.
West Side's Dana Evans passes to a teammate during Saturday's Class 4A Lowell Sectional title game against Highland.
West Side's Dana Evans pulls down a rebound in a crowd.
West Side's Dana Evans comes inside for two points.
West Side's Dana Evans drives to the basket.
West Side's Dana Evans hits for two points.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Michigan City Wednesday at Michigan City.
West Side's Dana Evans steals the ball from Michigan City's Madison Evans Wednesday at Michigan City.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Lake Central on Wednesday at West Side.
West Side coach Rod Fisher talks to his team during a break in action at a Lakeshore Classic game against John Marshall in Dana Evans' senior …
West Side's Dana Evans glides in for a layup against John Marshall during Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots over a John Marshall defender during the first half of Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.
West Side’s Dana Evans drives past John Marshall’s Tekia Mack in the first half during Friday night’s Lakeshore Classic contest at West Side.
West Side’s Dana Evans, center, stands with her parents, Shwanada, left, and Damon on Tuesday after picking Louisville as her college choice f…
West Side’s Dana Evans sports her Louisville Cardinals cap Tuesday night after she verbally committed to play basketball there.
Dana Evans, center, sits with her parents, Damon, left, and Shwanada before announcing she'll play basketball at Louisville.
West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher, left, stands with Dana Evans on Tuesday night before the star point guard picked Louisville for t…
Dana Evans scored eight points in Team USA's win over Canada at the FIBA Americas Championship in Valdivia, Chile in 2016.
West Side's Dana Evans shows her gold medal after Team USA's U18 team won the FIBA Americas Championship on July 17 in Valdivia, Chile.
The now-senior averaged 35.8 points per game as a junior, picking up 5.0 assists and 5.3 steals as the Cougars won a sectional title last seas…
West Side's Dana Evans is The Times player of the year. She averaged 5.0 assists and 5.3 steals per game.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to shoot around E.C. Central's Tai-yanna Jackson on Saturday night in the Lowell Sectional championship.
Earvin "Magic" Johnson poses for a photograph with West Side High School basketball player Dana Evans Wednesday at E. C. Central High School i…
West Side's Dana Evans pulls up for an inside jumper Thursday night against host E.C. Central. .
West Side sophomore Dana Evans shoots against Lake Central junior Vicki Gard in Lake Central's 65-48 win Friday during the semifinals of the C…
West Side's Dana Evans goes up and around Center Grove's Regan Wentland on Friday in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
West Side's Dana Evans drives on Heritage Christian's Tyasha Harris on Friday during the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Bishop Noll's Erin Mullaney on Wednesday at Noll.
West Side's Dana Evans brings the ball up the court as Penn's Jessica Alexander on Saturday night in the Class 4A Penn Regional title game.
West Side's Dana Evans drives against Chesterton on Thursday night.
West Side's Dana Evans passes against Logansport's Whitney Jennings in West Side's 52-51 win in The Times Region Roundball Rumble at the Hammo…
As a freshman at West Side, Dana Evans had scholarship offers from Michigan State, Purdue and Cincinnati before playing a game for the Cougars…