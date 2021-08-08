Daniel Lingua's baseball odyssey brings him to Gary as 25-year-old rookie

Lingua, meanwhile, had a simple goal at the start of the season: "Just to play my style of baseball and just come out here and have fun, enjoy the time I get out here. Since I had it taken away from me, I don't want it to be taken away from me again."

After graduating from Martin in 2014, Lingua played briefly for Angelina Junior College in Texas the next season, getting just 12 at-bats in nine games.

He left there for Division I Prairie View, but didn't play either of the next two seasons.

"My transfer papers got lost and messed up," Lingua said.

When he finally got back on the field, he was dominant, slashing .350/.489/.412 in 2018 and .402/.506/.540 for Prairie View in 2019.

"He was definitely the best player in the (Southwestern Athletic Conference)," Tagert said.

Lingua was ready to move on to the next level, but then came the pandemic.

"It's been about two years since I really saw a baseball field," Lingua said. "I tried to find places to play (in 2020). Some things were happening back home with the family, so I ended up just taking a year to train — really get my body in the best shape, best form possible, completely healthy — and help out at home as best (as) I could."