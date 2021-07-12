Dreams realized for local pitchers Chad Patrick and Matt Litwicki at the MLB Draft

"I guess I was right," Patrick said. "It's exactly how I pictured it. It was kind of crazy."

Patrick kept in contact with his advisor, Sam Samardzija, and things "started to heat up" in the third round.

"Sam said he was getting a ton of calls," said Patrick, who believed around 15 MLB clubs were showing interest.

As Samardzija dealt with teams including the San Diego Padres, Patrick received a message from his cousin, Tucker Patrick, who was also following the draft. Tucker sent an image to his cousin, picturing the Diamondbacks taking Chad.

Even though he had not received a direct message from Arizona saying he was selected, it didn't seem to matter.

"I knew they were interested in me," Patrick said. "It wasn't a total surprise, but I was surprised to not hear from (Arizona) first."

Patrick was surrounded by friends and family when the news hit.

"Everybody was so excited for me," he said. "I was just happy so many people were able to be a part of it today."

At Hebron, he was a 2017 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State selection in Class 2A.

As a senior at PNW, Patrick was 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA. He earned Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. He also was named Division II second-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and third team by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

"That's the beauty of baseball," Patrick said. "It doesn't matter where you are. It's about the effort you put in. It's about having heart and grit. If you're performing well enough, the scouts will find you."