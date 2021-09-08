EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Orlando Magic, report says

PRO GOLF

Stricker chooses youth: The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Stricker, equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, added four more rookies to his team Wednesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. His six selections included obvious choices and, as always, a few that could have gone either way. Among those left out was Patrick Reed. Stricker chose the next four players in the Ryder Cup standings — Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English — along with Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. The six picks join six who earned automatic spots — Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.