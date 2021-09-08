 Skip to main content
EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Orlando Magic, report says
EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Orlando Magic, report says

E'Twaun Moore, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard E'Twaun Moore, right, dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals on June 20.

 Ross D. Franklin, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Moore agrees with Orlando: E'Twaun Moore is heading to Florida. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Moore, an EC Central graduate, has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal. Moore played in 27 regular-season games and seven playoff games with the Phoenix Suns last season. He averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the regular season.

Robbie Hummel proud to see Region native E'Twaun Moore reach NBA Finals

MEN'S GOLF

Griffith grad loses tiebreaker: Griffith graduate Todd Gehring-Gervais tied for first but lost in a tiebreaker at the Trinity Christian College Troll Classic on Wednesday. Gehring-Gervais eagled the par-5 15th during a one-over 75.

MEN'S SOCCER

IUN wins in second half: A second-half comeback led to Indiana Northwest beating Moody Bible Institute 3-2 on Wednesday. Vitaliy Prots scored in the 46th minute to tie the game. Judah Sadlowski scored the game-winning goal in the 67th minute. Trevor Witte's goal in the 26th minute tied the game at 1 before Moody took the lead before the half.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Lowell grad Sanchez earns award: Gabriel Sanchez was named Men's Athlete of the Week in the Big Ten's weekly cross country awards. Sanchez, a Lowell grad, won the 8k race at the Indiana Open in 25 minutes, 13.94 seconds for the Hoosiers. He's the first Hoosier to win the honor since Kyle Mau on Sept. 18, 2019.

PRO GOLF

Stricker chooses youth: The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Stricker, equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, added four more rookies to his team Wednesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. His six selections included obvious choices and, as always, a few that could have gone either way. Among those left out was Patrick Reed. Stricker chose the next four players in the Ryder Cup standings — Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English — along with Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler. The six picks join six who earned automatic spots — Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

