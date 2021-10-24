Bears have no answer for Tom Brady, Buccaneers in lopsided loss

"Times like this, times when you get beat, blown out, you've got two choices," Fields said.

The Bears are the only team averaging more yards per game rushing than passing this season.

"You can either say, that's it, I'm going to stop working, I'm going to stop playing, or you can go the other route and say I'm going to keep working. I know me, myself, no matter how many picks I throw, no matter how many Ls we take, I'm going to keep going. That's just the fact."

Brady, 44, will keep going too.

"I just think about all the guys that shared it with me," he said of the TD milestone. "That's the reality. There's nothing about this sport that you do by yourself. It's the ultimate team sport. It challenges you physically, mentally, emotionally every week every day at practice. ... I'm just grateful to have amazing teammates, coaches.

"To be able to do this for as long as I have is a really incredible blessing in my life."

With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski sidelined by injuries, Evans had a big day with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs, including a 9-yarder that gave Brady No. 600 with 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.