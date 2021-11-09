Bears rookie QB Justin Fields nearly has his moment vs Steelers

One week later, he almost led the Bears all the way back from 14 points down early in the fourth quarter.

"I was just playing football," Fields said. "I felt good."

Boswell gave Pittsburgh a 26-20 lead when he kicked a 52-yard field goal with 2:52 to play.

That's when Nagy saw something in his new quarterback.

"I looked over at Justin and he had a smile on his face where it was like it was his time," Nagy said. "To see that … it was like he was almost hoping that this was going to be the situation and for him to follow through, and make the plays he made, it was a really good feeling on the sideline."

On the go-ahead drive, Fields called his own number to convert a third-and-1. He later connected with Allen Robinson for a 39-yard strike down the right sideline on third-and-2 and found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard touchdown pass on the next play, giving Chicago a 27-26 lead with 1:46 left.

"My mindset was like, it's time … we're here," Fields said. "You can either be the guy who always gets put in that position and doesn't show up, or you can be the guy who shows up in big moments. I was calm and focused on just showing up."