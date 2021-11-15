Bears view longer completions by QB Justin Fields as a trend

"I think it just gives not only me but the offense confidence," Fields said.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney finds the receivers feeding off Fields' feeling.

"I mean it all boils down to confidence and, you know, the more confidence he brings to himself and to the team the more confidence I have, and the more I'm motivated to go out there and do as much as I can to be there for him," Mooney said.

Fields completed six passes of 20 yards or longer against Pittsburgh, a season high for longer completions. In the second half of the game, Fields completed 12 of 18 for 228 yards and a touchdown, after he'd been 5 of 11 for 63 yards in the first half with an interception.

"We definitely want the explosive passes and it opens up a lot of things," Mooney said. "Just being able to do those help the defense respect us, even deep-threat wise, knowing that we can make those plays. It gets them on their toes a little bit and that's all we need, just a little slight edge over them."

Seeing momentum on the side of the passing game, Nagy hopes to add in what the Bears saw on film during the bye week to complement Fields.