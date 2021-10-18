Despite promising signs, Bears still struggling to score

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears are seeing positive flashes from rookie quarterback Justin Fields and getting solid contributions in the run game no matter who is carrying the ball.

But when it comes to scoring, they are struggling in a big way.

"You need to score more, we understand that," coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "How we get to that, we're going through that identity. I think we all feel good about the identity. But now it's like, within that identity ... what else do we need to do to complement that, and how are we going to get to that point? We're working through all that."

At 16.3 points per game, Chicago ranked 30th in the NFL through Sunday. Only Houston and the New York Jets were averaging fewer.

The Bears (3-3) were hoping to grab a share of the NFC North lead with a rare, statement victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. But they struggled once again to put points on the board in a 24-14 loss.

Chicago strung together two 80-yard touchdown drives, but mostly came away empty-handed. It added up to the Bears losing to their rivals for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs, and falling to 5-22 with Rodgers as Green Bay's starter.