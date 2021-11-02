Weird situation for Matt Nagy, familiar result for reeling Bears

It left the third-place Bears (3-5) four games behind the NFC North-leading Packers (7-1).

What's working

The offense. Chicago's 22 points were two shy off its season high, and with 324 yards, the Bears went over 300 for the fourth time. Not exactly a high bar. But considering they came in last in the NFL in total offense and passing and 30th in points per game, it was at least a small step. The Bears were also 8 of 15 on third downs, though they need to do a better job in the red zone. They were 1 for 3 on Sunday.

What needs help

The defense. The Bears got torched for 467 yards for their highest total since they allowed 541 in an overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14, 2018. They've now given up more than 30 points and 400 yards in back-to-back games.

Without Mack, Jimmy Garoppolo had all the time he needed. The veteran threw for 322 yards, ran for two touchdowns and did not get sacked. San Francisco scored on seven consecutive possessions after missing a field goal on the opening drive.

Stock up