Gary native Dana Evans named to WNBA All-Rookie team

PRO BASKETBALL

Evans named to all-rookie team: West Side grad Dana Evans slipped to the second round in the WNBA draft but carved out a role after an early-season trade and, late Wednesday, she was voted to the Associated Press' all-rookie team. New York's Michaela Onyenwere won Rookie of the Year averaging 8.6 points per game. Teammate Didi Richards, Aari McDonald of Atlanta, and Charli Collier of Dallas were on the team. Connecticut's Jonquel Jones was voted Most Valuable Player. Sun coach Curt Miller won Coach of the Year. Brionna Jones was named Most Improved. Sylvia Fowles won Defensive Player of the Year and Kelsey Plum was Sixth Woman of the Year.

PRO FOOTBALL

Beckham mum on return: Odell Beckham Jr. shrugged and smiled about his playing status. “We'll see,” the Browns star receiver said. Beckham's comeback from knee surgery is either days from being over or about to drag on for another week or two. He wouldn't commit to playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears in his first interview with media members in nearly a year.