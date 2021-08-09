Large crowds return for 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix

MICHIGAN CITY — Jack Arnett definitely believes a record was set this weekend.
The 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix was Sunday and many other race-related events took place in Michigan City.
Arnett, Executive Director of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it’ll be a few weeks before there’s an official estimated head count for what he called northern Indiana’s largest event.
Arnett said he will be shocked if attendance this year doesn’t exceed the previous mark of 212,600 from 2019.
“We’re going to blow it out of the water numbers wise,” he said.
The powerboat race that year at Washington Park generated a record $13.6 million for the local economy from money spent by visitors during their stay.
Event winners included Beau Purtle and Derek Dawson aboard The Punisher in the Class 7 race. CMR Racing took the Super Stock event.
Arnett said people eager to get out after a year of COVID-19 restrictions was a major factor in people again lining the shoreline Saturday and Sunday to watch powerboats racing at well over 100 miles per hour.
There was also professional jet ski racing when the powerboats were not on the 5-mile long course.
Arnett said the hot and humid weather ideal for spending the day at the beach also didn’t hurt race attendance.
He also believes there was record attendance Friday evening for the boat parade and Taste of Michigan City.
Arnett said there had to have been at least 35,000 people downtown for those events, which drew close to 30,000 in 2019.
“It couldn’t have been better. We probably couldn’t handle any more,” he said.
It was the first Great Lakes Grand Prix for Jim Jared of Lowell.
The race was part of a weekend family get together with his daughter, Ajaa, now living along that stretch of shoreline.
Jared said he was impressed by how fast the boats travel.
“They fly. They’re fast,” he said.
He also enjoyed the large crowd and being at the race with his son and grandchildren.
Wendy Sherbondy and her husband, Daren, come from Fort Wayne every year for the Great Lakes Prix.
They bring their lawn chairs and other necessities for spending the day at the beach while enjoying the boats and roar of their engines.
“It’s just a really great time,” she said.
Mike Schwermer of Michigan City said he hasn’t missed a race since 2010.
He likes the experience of watching boats race while sitting close to the water’s edge in a huge crowd.
The race, cancelled by the pandemic last year, started in 2009.
Schwermer and his girlfriend, Diane Downs, also of Michigan City, also went to the boat parade and Taste of Michigan City.
“It’s a great weekend here in town. I love it,” she said.
Arnett said parking at Washington Park reached capacity by 10 a.m. each day.
People still coming in had to find parking at other more distant locations and walk to the beach or use the shuttle service provided at Ames Field.
More than 60 professional race teams from different parts of the nation competed.
Arnett said teams from overseas normally come but couldn't this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions from other countries still in place.
He said spectators returning and telling others about their experience along with more race-related events are other reasons attendance has more than doubled since the beginning.
“Ten years ago, they had a good time," he said. "They want to come back. Their word of mouth does way better than any ad I can buy in a Chicago newspaper. Way better."