Large crowds return for 12th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix

Mike Schwermer of Michigan City said he hasn’t missed a race since 2010.

He likes the experience of watching boats race while sitting close to the water’s edge in a huge crowd.

The race, cancelled by the pandemic last year, started in 2009.

Schwermer and his girlfriend, Diane Downs, also of Michigan City, also went to the boat parade and Taste of Michigan City.

“It’s a great weekend here in town. I love it,” she said.

Arnett said parking at Washington Park reached capacity by 10 a.m. each day.

People still coming in had to find parking at other more distant locations and walk to the beach or use the shuttle service provided at Ames Field.

More than 60 professional race teams from different parts of the nation competed.

Arnett said teams from overseas normally come but couldn't this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions from other countries still in place.

He said spectators returning and telling others about their experience along with more race-related events are other reasons attendance has more than doubled since the beginning.