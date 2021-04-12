MIKE CLARK: Bill Bryk was a baseball lifer who never forgot his roots

Martin remembers his cousin's graduation party being interrupted by a phone call and an elderly relative's momentary confusion.

"He yells out, 'I just got drafted by the Washington Senators,'" Martin said, which prompted their grandfather — mindful that this was in the midst of the Vietnam War — said, "Oh no, Billy just got drafted."

But Bryk headed off to the minors, not overseas. An injury eventually ended his playing career, but another baseball chapter was just starting.

Bryk worked in scouting and player development for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the San Diego Padres and, for the last 11 years, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The past seven years, he was a special assistant to the general manager.

Among his many honors: the George Genovese Lifetime Achievement Award from the Professional Scouts Association, Midwest Scout of the Year, induction into the Midwest Scouts Association Hall of Fame.

"Brykie will be remembered not only for his tireless dedication to baseball but more importantly, for his kindness," the Diamondbacks said in a statement. "He filled nearly every role possible in our game, from player, coach and manager to numerous positions in scouting and player development and he left a mark on multiple generations."