MIKE CLARK: Greg Tagert has little sympathy for MLB pitchers during crackdown

But as long as the rule book says that's illegal — never mind whether it's been enforced over the years — Tagert is a fan of holding pitchers accountable for their actions.

He's also as much of a baseball purist as you will find. Or as he put it:

"I think anything that's done to artificially enhance anything is wrong. We're trying so many things to make the game interesting, we're (taking away from) the fact that the game itself is interesting."

So what does this mean for the RailCats and the American Association?

Right now, not much. MLB has assumed greater control over both the affiliated minor leagues and the AA and other independent leagues — some of which are now designated MLB partner leagues, with similar COVID-19 protocols among other things.

But there is no matching crackdown on pitchers doctoring baseballs in the AA, at least not yet.

Is there a need for one? Maybe not. Tagert says the issue, when it has come up, tends to be about veteran pitchers with MLB or Triple-A experience. The kids, in this instance, apparently are all right. They haven't started experimenting with new and shady ways to manipulate their pitches.