Ted Williams, Major League Baseball’s last .400 hitter, always claimed that the hardest thing to do in all of sports was to hit a round baseball with a round bat squarely.

The best pitchers are always changing speed and location. Mix in breaking pitches and it is a wonder that any big-league hitters connect consistently.

Add concussion to that concoction and, as former Cub Anthony Rizzo has discovered in the Bronx this summer, performance at the plate becomes even more difficult, if not essentially impossible.

Despite knowing that, MLB’s attitude toward concussion remains remarkably cavalier. Catchers and umpires are routinely stunned by foul balls to the mask, get the equivalent of a pit-stop once over by an athletic trainer, and are then allowed to remain in games. Then, an inning or two later — or two whole months later, in Rizzo’s case — they are suddenly out of action.

Worse, once a player is sidelined, he is rushed back far too soon. Concussion impacts reaction time, coordination, and balance — just to name a few. All three, especially hand-eye coordination, are crucial to hitting. Once impaired, they generally take more than a few days to return to normal.

A study published earlier this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that headpulse waveforms in concussed Australian Rules Football players remained abnormal at least 14 days after a victim seemed symptom-free and worsened after a return to play.

As for baseball, there is ample scientific evidence to demonstrate concussion’s adverse impact on performance at the plate.

A 2019 study in the Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine looked at MLB players concussed between 2008 and 2014. According to the data, in the 15-30 days after returning to play, concussed players hit the ball less frequently than they did in the 15-30 days prior to concussion and when they did make contact, they were “more likely to hit the ball to the opposite field.”

Furthermore, plate discipline — swinging only at strikes — suffered, as did overall batting average and on-base percentage. Compared to players returning from other injuries, though, their overall performance was similar.

A 2020 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine was more extensive, examining incidence of concussion and subsequent performance in MLB players between 2001 and 2018.

Among the findings? Catchers — no surprise — suffered one third of all concussions, average time missed actually decreased after MLB instituted a formal concussion protocol in 2011, and the most common mechanism to cause a concussion was a fielding collision — exactly what happened to Rizzo.

Interestingly, while post-concussion batting and pitching performance seemed worse than pre-concussion performance in the same season, the numbers were not statistically significant.

“However,” the authors out of Northwestern University concluded, “batting performance was significantly poorer one year after concussion and over the remainder of the players’ career.”

No such drop-off was noted among pitchers but they suffer concussions at the lowest frequency of all. Not much comfort to someone like Rizzo, who tries to make his living hitting against those pitchers.