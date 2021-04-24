NFL’s efforts to head off brain issues too late for Steve McMichael

It is more than ironic that, on the same day that NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Sills emailed me the League’s annual helmet laboratory results, Bears legend Steve McMichael, 63, revealed that he is afflicted with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

While it is suspected – in hindsight — that the onset of his symptoms actually began three years ago, he was diagnosed only recently and since then, the progression of the disease has been cruelly relentless, robbing his muscles of power one limb after another. He has fallen repeatedly and will soon be entirely wheelchair dependent.

Of course, the cause is assumed to be too many hits to the head during his lengthy football career – including 15 years in the NFL — followed by five years of professional wrestling. And if that proves to be the case, then perhaps he does not have ALS at all. According to research sponsored by the Concussion Legacy Foundation, performed at Boston University, and first published 11 years ago, ex-NFL players diagnosed with ALS have been found on autopsy to actually have a form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.