NFL’s efforts to head off brain issues too late for Steve McMichael

It is more than ironic that, on the same day that NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Sills emailed me the League’s annual helmet laboratory results, Bears legend Steve McMichael, 63, revealed that he is afflicted with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
While it is suspected – in hindsight — that the onset of his symptoms actually began three years ago, he was diagnosed only recently and since then, the progression of the disease has been cruelly relentless, robbing his muscles of power one limb after another. He has fallen repeatedly and will soon be entirely wheelchair dependent.
Of course, the cause is assumed to be too many hits to the head during his lengthy football career – including 15 years in the NFL — followed by five years of professional wrestling. And if that proves to be the case, then perhaps he does not have ALS at all. According to research sponsored by the Concussion Legacy Foundation, performed at Boston University, and first published 11 years ago, ex-NFL players diagnosed with ALS have been found on autopsy to actually have a form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Perhaps, though, this is a true case of ALS. The typical age of onset for the condition is 55, while former collision sport athletes tend be diagnosed at a much younger age. Gehrig, for instance, was only 35 when his symptoms first appeared and was dead three years later. Former Bear Tim Shaw was diagnosed at the age of 30 in 2014 and still survives but is now totally dependent on his parents.
For those who might argue that baseball is not a collision sport, keep in mind that Gehrig was a standout fullback at Columbia University. Furthermore, during his days with the Yankees, "The Iron Horse” apparently suffered multiple hits to the head from pitches and base-running collisions, yet would never miss the next game. He did, after all, set MLB’s record for consecutive games played at 2,130 between 1925 and 1939. It was a record that would stand for decades until broken by another Hall-of-Famer, Cal Ripken of the Baltimore Orioles, in 1995.
McMichael was an ironman, missing only four games — all in 1987 — between 1983 and 1994, despite multiple injuries.
I refer to “collision sports” because whatever McMichael’s condition is, ALS or CTE, the disease is far more common than normal among athletes from multiple collision sports, not just football. In fact, it was a study performed by Italian judge Raffaele Guariniello in 2004 that first sounded the alarm and, also ironically, he was not the least bit interested in ALS when he started his investigation.
Instead, Gurariniello was attempting to determine the rate of illegal drug use among elite Italian cyclists and soccer players, including relatively recent retirees. However, in the process of confirming that both groups of athletes did use drugs at approximately the same rate, he stumbled upon another fact; a small but significant number of ex-soccer players had ALS but none of the cyclists did.
Subsequent studies since have found that the incidence of ALS among elite European soccer players is 6.5-11 times greater than normal. Similar investigations on retired NFL players have found an incidence of 4-8 times normal.
This is not the first brush with ALS for the 1985 Bears. McMichael’s friend and teammate Jay Hilgenberg is the nephew of former Vikings and Lions linebacker Wally Hilgenberg, who died from what was thought to be ALS at the age of 66 in 2008. However, an autopsy determined he actually had CTE.
In addition to sharing a propensity for career-long endurance, Gehrig and McMichael also received their dreaded diagnosis at the same place, the Mayo Clinic. In recent years, neuroscientists there have sought to establish whether or not there is a connection between collision sports and neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, among high school and college football players. Their studies, published in 2012, 2016, and 2020, have determined that there is no increased risk among those who play only in high school but there is when one’s career extends further. In the most recent study, published in Brain Pathology, the authors referred to a “dose-response relationship.”
Credit Dr. Sills and the NFL for their efforts to reduce that dose. Sills believes those efforts, on many fronts, are responsible for a 25% decrease in concussions when comparing the 2018-2020 seasons to 2015-2017.
One such front is helmet design. The laboratory studies released on Friday looked at 41 helmet models. The top three are brand new models designed by VICIS — but manufactured by Schutt, including one specifically for linemen. Unfortunately, their price tag — starting at $699 — may be out of reach for most high school programs. Fortunately, there are multiple more-reasonably-priced Riddell, Schutt, and Xenith models that rate highly.
Of more interest to high school and college programs, though, may be the three models the NFL has banned and the seven that are “not recommended,” all designed and manufactured by Schutt. With an unsatisfactory review from the NFL, how is any level of football able to use them? The ratings of all 41 helmets are available.
The steps taken by the NFL over the last decade to make the game safer have been extraordinary. Decades may pass before we know if they have really worked but one fact is sure. They will have been too late for Steve McMichael.
