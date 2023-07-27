Ryan Poles had almost a glimmer in his eyes Tuesday morning when, unprompted, he acknowledged there would be questions about contracts but he wasn’t going to talk about them.

Less than 24 hours later, Poles had the first extension of his tenure done as tight end Cole Kmet agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that will keep him in a Bears uniform through the 2027 season.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that last summer a failed bid to reach an agreement with inside linebacker Roquan Smith on a new contract hung over training camp and preseason, eventually leading to the in-season trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Poles wanted to extend Smith’s contract. He didn’t want to pay him $20 million per season.

Now the Bears have linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at $18 million per season, they added defensive tackle Gervon Dexter with a pick acquired from the Ravens and credit to Smith for landing the money he sought all along.

The Kmet deal on the first day of workouts Wednesday in Lake Forest is significant. Most importantly, the team has a 24-year-old Y tight end it believes is improving under contract for the prime years of his career. Kmet hasn’t missed a game in his three seasons and is a far better blocker than he was when former GM Ryan Pace drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Notre Dame.

Kmet caught seven touchdowns last season, emerging as a viable red-zone target, and from Weeks 9 through 17 he averaged 5.4 targets, four receptions and 42.8 yards with six of the touchdowns as the offense finally started involving the position more. Extrapolating those numbers over a full season, Kmet would have 68 catches for 728 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The deal also signals to the locker room that Poles is motivated to pay young players who fit the scheme and the culture regardless of whether thethe previous regime acquired them. Don’t underestimate the message that sends because players want to see other players get paid, and everyone was wondering why the team couldn’t hammer out a deal with Smith a year ago. His situation was complicated as he was serving as his own representation, at least on the surface.

Kmet’s deal wasn’t a surprise. Shortly after last season Poles was asked about core players who could be re-signed and said: “The one that stands out to me this year, I was just proud of ... I thought Cole did a really good job. I thought he elevated his game from the film that I watched last year.”

Another player on the roster eligible for a contract the Bears might be inclined to pay is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, like Kmet a second-round pick in 2020. Johnson is the most experienced cornerback on the roster.

While Poles seemingly made it clear months ago that Kmet was his top priority, he openly discussed the idea of Johnson being with the franchise into the future.

“Jaylon, I hope he’s a guy that we get to keep here for a while too,” Poles said in April after drafting Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. “I’m excited about that group.”

Johnson has missed 11 games over his three seasons because of injuries, finishing last 2022 on injured reserve following ribs and thumb injuries. He previously dealt with shoulder injuries.

Like Kmet, Johnson is only 24 and has been feisty and accountable when on the field, maybe not an elite cornerback but a solid one with whom a team can build. While the Bears didn’t say anything publicly, and they really can’t, the organization couldn’t have been thrilled when Johnson skipped a good chunk of the voluntary offseason program. The team wants to reward players who are fully invested, and while Johnson cited family reasons for his absence, a lot of players juggle similar responsibilities and participate regularly.

Ultimately, Poles figures to make a decision about whether to pay Johnson by his play and feedback from the coaching staff, including new defensive backs coach Jon Hoke. If Johnson is better this season and healthy, the Bears have remaining cap flexibility after the Kmet contract to make something happen. Maybe Poles wants to see what Johnson does early in the season before assessing the situation and determining if the sides can discover common ground.

Wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool also are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Mooney was back on the field in full team drills Wednesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in November. He looked like a prime candidate for a long-term deal before the injury, and with a new group of receivers in place, it’s possible the Bears want to see where he’s at performance-wise coming off surgery.

“I’ve always told myself and wanted to be that guy that I’m not a risk,” Mooney said Wednesday. “I’m that guy you can count on. You don’t have to worry about me doing my job. If (a new contract) is something they want to do, that’s something they want to do. I’m a professional at football. I don’t really do contracts. That’s what I’ve got an agent for.”

Claypool also was dealing with health issues through the offseason, and after he made such minimal impact last season upon arrival from the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade, it stands to reason the Bears will want to see him perform before considering future options.

The Bears can remain nimble with their finances after spending a full season buried in deap cap space, and Poles has proved he’s ready to take action with players he deems part of the future.

“(Kmet) is a pro,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s a guy that can be trusted. He’s a fantastic teammate with him just leading by example. We talk about modeling the behavior you want to see, talk about his practice habits, how he is in meetings, how he works with other players, how he works with the coaches, how he leads in times of adversity. He does all those things, and that’s what makes him a good leader.”