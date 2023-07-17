Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney thinks fans should be prepared to see a big difference in the Bears in the 2023 NFL season.

In 2022, Chicago had the worst record in the NFL at 3-14 as the franchise lost more games than it had in any of its previous 102 seasons.

“Get ready to win,” Mooney told WGN-TV about his 2023 outlook for the Bears. “Tired of losing. Don’t go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready to win.”

The former Gadsden City High School standout based his optimism on two factors – the lessons learned in Chicago’s first season with head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Bears’ offseason acquisitions.

“Another year in the same offense under the same regime – we understand it,” Mooney said. “We’re not just thinking about, ‘Are we doing the right things? Are we not doing the right things?’ I just know my Year 1 to Year 2 was a different thing knowledge-wise. I’m not on a hype train or anything; we’re just going to win. We have to win. Nothing else but that.”

After joining Chicago as the 11th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and also led the Bears with 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

A 1,000-yard receiver in 2021, Mooney led Chicago’s wide receivers again in 2022, even though an ankle injury caused him to miss five full games. He had 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Mooney said he’s “ready to roll” for training camp.

In the offseason, the Bears sought to upgrade their offense by trading for wide receiver D.J. Moore, signing guard Nate Davis and running back D’Onta Foreman and drafting offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th choice on April 27. Chicago also will have wide receiver Chase Claypool available for the complete season after acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers halfway through the 2023 campaign.

“It’s important because usually it’s just me and Justin,” Mooney said. “There are a lot more other guys out there now. I’m happy about that.”

Chicago’s rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Saturday, with the veterans coming in three days later. The Bears kick off their three-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12.