No honor likely in NHL

You have to give NFL leaders credit. At least they are trying to make their game safer. The skeptical may channel Star Wars icon Yoda by replying, “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Fair enough. Try as the league might, on one the hand, with stricter concussion protocols and research into shoe and surface interface; ownership, on the other, adds a 17th regular season game and threatens to withhold pay from players injured while working out, but away from team facilities.

Still, I would argue that the NFL deserves a little something for the effort — at least in comparison to the NHL, which has given up all semblance of trying.

As evidenced by events during and since Monday night’s game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

With 12:20 remaining in the second period, there was a scrum to the left of the Capitals’ goal. When Ranger Pavel Buchnevich ended up on the bottom of the pile, face down, Capital Tom Wilson sucker punched him on the side of the head. Buchnevich’s teammates reacted in an instant and, in the melee that followed, Wilson grabbed Ranger Artemi Panarin by the back of his hair and body slammed him to the ice.