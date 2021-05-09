 Skip to main content
No honor likely in NHL
alert urgent
SPORTS MEDICINE

You have to give NFL leaders credit. At least they are trying to make their game safer. The skeptical may channel Star Wars icon Yoda by replying, “Do or do not. There is no try.”

Fair enough. Try as the league might, on one the hand, with stricter concussion protocols and research into shoe and surface interface; ownership, on the other, adds a 17th regular season game and threatens to withhold pay from players injured while working out, but away from team facilities.

Still, I would argue that the NFL deserves a little something for the effort — at least in comparison to the NHL, which has given up all semblance of trying.

As evidenced by events during and since Monday night’s game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

With 12:20 remaining in the second period, there was a scrum to the left of the Capitals’ goal. When Ranger Pavel Buchnevich ended up on the bottom of the pile, face down, Capital Tom Wilson sucker punched him on the side of the head. Buchnevich’s teammates reacted in an instant and, in the melee that followed, Wilson grabbed Ranger Artemi Panarin by the back of his hair and body slammed him to the ice.

In the immediate aftermath of the brawl, Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct and four minutes for roughing. As a result of his unexpected tumble, former Blackhawk Panarin suffered a “lower body injury” that ended his season. Surely, the league’s department of player safety would react by tacking on another suspension to the five Wilson had already earned in his career for previous thuggery.

I am afraid not.

Instead, he was assessed a $5,000 fine, chump change for a guy pulling down just over $5M per year.

The Rangers’ front office reacted with a public fury, issuing a statement on Tuesday that read in part, “Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely ... We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.”

For sharing their justified opinion in public, the Rangers were fined $250,000 on Thursday by commissioner Gary Bettman — the same guy who denies what the NFL has freely admitted, that there is a connection between repeated head trauma and degenerative brain disease.

Had the fine been for the six fights and 72 penalty minutes the Rangers precipitated in the first five minutes of their rematch with the Capitals on Wednesday, I might have agreed. However, there would have been no such fights if Wilson had been serving a suspension rather than playing.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a league executive will not be tolerated,” Bettman said. Apparently, though, on-ice muggings will because what you permit, you promote.

Consequently, NHL and professional hockey arenas worldwide have become modern-day Roman Coliseums. Watch enough games and you might even see a player get killed.

Doubt me?

Last month, Timur Faizutdinov, 19, died three days after being struck by a puck on the left side of his head below the face shield. He was a defenseman for the junior team of Dynamo St. Petersburg of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Professional hockey leagues need to adopt NCAA safety measures, which include the banning of fights and a requirement for helmets with full cages to protect the face and head.

They should also suspend players who intentionally or recklessly injure opponents, at least until the injured player is able to return. Too drastic? The penalty would never have to be enforced more than a time or two and the on-ice criminality would end.

Until such steps are taken, the supposed honor evidenced by the handshake line at the end of playoff series will just be a façade and season-long brutality will continue.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

