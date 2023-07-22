The Chicago Sky announced the latest addition to its coaching staff on Saturday with the hiring of Awvee Storey and Jeff Pagliocca.

"We are very excited to have Awvee and Jeff on our staff,” interim general manager and head coach Emre Vatansever said via press release.

The moves come as the latest of a series of coaching staff changes in the wake of former head coach James Wade's decision to leave the Sky for an assistant coaching position with the NBA's Toronto Raptors on July 1.

Storey will serve as the director of basketball, strategy and personnel, while Pagliocca will serve as the director of skill development.

Storey previously coached with the Sky in 2018, but has spent the past four seasons with the Connecticut Sun organization.

Pagliocca comes to Chicago with experience as a trainer for pro, college and high school athletes.

“Awvee is both an experienced basketball player and phenomenal coach and we are all very excited to have him back on our staff this year," Vatansever said via press release. "Jeff is one of the best in the business when it comes to on-court skill development and I know his knowledge will be truly valuable on our staff.”

