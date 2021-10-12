Pacers hope Malcolm Brogdon plays lead role in return to playoffs

When Oladipo was traded away in January, the Pacers suddenly had a leadership void — one Pritchard believed went unfilled in part because COVID-19 restrictions prevented players from getting together in large gatherings.

All that changed almost as soon as Pritchard uttered those words in his season-ending news conference and Brogdon wasted no time jumping in.

"I'm trying to take a more hands-on approach," he said. "That's something we need to continue to build on, being together, just spending quality time together. I think that's the way you build trust. Like I told the guys when we were in Los Angeles, there are select teams that do that type of team-building and those are the teams that have the most success."

De-fense

The Pacers slid from third in points allowed per game to 25th last season, at 115.3 points. That's not acceptable to Carlisle, who already has made it clear he expects Indiana to be a much better defensive team.

"It's all about commitment," Brogdon said. "The best defenders in the world aren't the best athletes. They're not the guys who move the fastest or jump the highest. They're the guys who are the toughest, the guys that put in the effort, the guys that are really tenacious and relentless. That's what we have to be this year."