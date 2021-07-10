Power surge has St. John native Bobby Seymour closing in on MLB draft dreams

Seymour hit .377 with nine home runs, 20 doubles and 92 RBIs as a sophomore. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020, he hit .284 with three doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs in 18 games. After a slow start in 2021, he emerged as one of the most dangerous power hitters in the country, just two homers behind South Carolina's Wes Clarke and Florida State's Matheu Nelson for the most in Division I baseball.

With the big leagues becoming increasingly a power game, Seymour said scouts were happy to see him turning what used to be doubles into bases-clearing blasts. The better news is that Seymour said it all came organically.

“I’m never just trying to hit home runs,” he said. “I’m still just trying to hit the ball as hard as I can on the barrel. I’m mostly just trying to hit it to left-center or to the batter’s eye. On an inside pitch, you’re thinking about your hands and contact. But this is the way baseball is going. Some of these pitchers you see, I mean, just look at (Mets hard-throwing starter) Jacob deGrom on the mound. You think, ‘How did I hit this guy?’ It’s going to be tough, but I think this year showed I have been able to tap into my power.”