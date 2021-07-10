 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power surge has St. John native Bobby Seymour closing in on MLB draft dreams
alert urgent
PRO BASEBALL | MLB DRAFT

Power surge has St. John native Bobby Seymour closing in on MLB draft dreams

Bobby Seymour never felt worse playing baseball.

The St. John native and 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year’s batting average fell to .207 after a combined 0-for-8 performance through the first two games of Wake Forest's three-game ACC set at Florida State. Five of those outs were strikeouts. The one pitch Seymour managed to rip to dead center got was caught.

“The one good ball I hit — kid robs a homer,” Seymour said. “Nothing was going right.”

Seymour grew frustrated in a way he’d never been before at the plate, but he now says the slump to start his redshirt junior season may have been the best thing that’s happened. In the series finale on March 28 against the Seminoles, he homered twice. It was the first of a career-tying six multi-homer games. He finished the season with 21 round trippers.

Those power numbers drew the eyes of MLB scouts, who were already interested in the first baseman after a breakout sophomore campaign. The shortened five-round 2020 MLB draft led to Seymour waiting another year, but he hopes to hear his name called when the draft starts Sunday.

“I’m anxious for sure,” the Mount Carmel standout said. “It’s all kind of nerve-racking. Wherever I’m lucky enough to get picked, it’s going to be life changing. I felt like last year was going to be the year but didn’t wind up happening. I’m trying to see that as a blessing in disguise, knowing whatever happened was meant to happen.”

Seymour hit .377 with nine home runs, 20 doubles and 92 RBIs as a sophomore. In a COVID-19 shortened 2020, he hit .284 with three doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs in 18 games. After a slow start in 2021, he emerged as one of the most dangerous power hitters in the country, just two homers behind South Carolina's Wes Clarke and Florida State's Matheu Nelson for the most in Division I baseball.

With the big leagues becoming increasingly a power game, Seymour said scouts were happy to see him turning what used to be doubles into bases-clearing blasts. The better news is that Seymour said it all came organically.

“I’m never just trying to hit home runs,” he said. “I’m still just trying to hit the ball as hard as I can on the barrel. I’m mostly just trying to hit it to left-center or to the batter’s eye. On an inside pitch, you’re thinking about your hands and contact. But this is the way baseball is going. Some of these pitchers you see, I mean, just look at (Mets hard-throwing starter) Jacob deGrom on the mound. You think, ‘How did I hit this guy?’ It’s going to be tough, but I think this year showed I have been able to tap into my power.”

Bob Seymour, Bobby's father, deserves credit for at least part of his son’s power surge. It was the elder Seymour who, after a frustrating two-hour cage session, suggested his son raise his hands up a bit as a quick fix.

“The next day, I was hitting balls 490 feet,” Bobby Seymour said, laughing.

Seymour plans to watch the draft from his home in St. John with his girlfriend and family. While he’s confident he’ll get his name called, he’s not quite sure when and isn’t worrying about it much.

At some point, Seymour said, he’s going to realize a childhood dream of being a professional ballplayer.

“It’s funny, because you think about the draft so much in the season that it’s all you really think about,” Seymour said. “It’s draft, draft, draft. But once you stop thinking about it you start playing better. My dad always said when I was a little kid that one day I’d be living the dream. That’s something that stuck with me, and now it feels like it’s going to be a reality.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts