Raceway Park announcer Adams dies at 102

Wayne Adams was the voice of Chicagoland’s Raceway Park for some 40-plus years.
He announced some of the Chicago area’s earliest weekly stock car races. He died at his home in Dolton, Illinois, on May 27 at the age of 102.
Adams was honored by the Village of Dolton when his street, Parkside Drive, was named ‘Wayne Adams Way’ during his 100th birthday celebration in 2019.
Adams, born in St. Joseph, Missoiri., on April 15, 1919, was the speedway’s announcer, beginning in 1947 and ending after the 1989 season. With his distinctive-sounding voice, he would announce 2,625 races in seven states during his career — more than 2,000 of those at Raceway Park — once known for hosting racing sometimes four nights a week.
In the latter part of the 1948 racing season, Adams, who was handling the microphone for the midget races at Chicago’s Gill Stadium, was the announcer for something new on the Chicago racing scene — short track stock car racing.
"It seemed like the people screamed for a half hour after a 10-lap race," Adams said years later.
In 1947, Adams announced his first racing program — a midget auto racing event at Chicago’s Hanson Park Stadium. Before he knew it, he was also the announcer at Raceway Park and Soldier Field, handling the weekly PA duties at all three major Chicagoland speedways in his first year of announcing.
Moving to Chicago after graduating high school, Adams witnessed his first auto race, an indoor midget racing program at Chicago’s 124th Field Artillery Armory on Cottage Grove Ave. The event was a few blocks away from his home, in 1936.
Serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Adams became a First Lieutenant and served one year in the Philippine Islands.
Prior to his overseas duty, Adams married Grace "Boots" Stevens in November of 1942. He had met his future wife at Riverview Park's skating rink in April of 1940. The couple raised four children, Wayne Jr., April Darlene, Jill and Craig with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Adams passed away in March of 2016.