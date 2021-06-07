Raceway Park announcer Adams dies at 102

Wayne Adams was the voice of Chicagoland’s Raceway Park for some 40-plus years.

He announced some of the Chicago area’s earliest weekly stock car races. He died at his home in Dolton, Illinois, on May 27 at the age of 102.

Adams was honored by the Village of Dolton when his street, Parkside Drive, was named ‘Wayne Adams Way’ during his 100th birthday celebration in 2019.

Adams, born in St. Joseph, Missoiri., on April 15, 1919, was the speedway’s announcer, beginning in 1947 and ending after the 1989 season. With his distinctive-sounding voice, he would announce 2,625 races in seven states during his career — more than 2,000 of those at Raceway Park — once known for hosting racing sometimes four nights a week.

In the latter part of the 1948 racing season, Adams, who was handling the microphone for the midget races at Chicago’s Gill Stadium, was the announcer for something new on the Chicago racing scene — short track stock car racing.

"It seemed like the people screamed for a half hour after a 10-lap race," Adams said years later.