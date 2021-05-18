RailCats return after a pandemic pause, and so does a sense of normalcy

GARY — After 20 months off, the RailCats were back, opening their 19th season Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen.
Much has changed since the last time we saw the 'Cats, both in the world in general and this little corner of it.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected life in ways most of us probably never thought possible. For months, we didn't go to the movies, the grocery store or the ballpark, among so many other places.
But case numbers are down, vaccination numbers are up and normal life is slowly returning. For almost 20 summers in the Region, that has meant the RailCats playing in the shadow of the steel mills, the toll road and the South Shore.
Like all those Northwest Indiana icons, RailCats baseball is part of the fabric of our lives. A night out with the family at the ballpark, with fireworks if it's Friday, is something most of us took for granted.
Simple pleasures like that are coming back. But after what we've been through, everything looks and feels a little different.
Of course, in the case of U.S. Steel Yard and the RailCats, the changes are real.
The 18-year-old ballpark is in the final stages of a $1.35 million makeover, with just a few finishing touches to be added to the Rusty's Landing area behind the center-field batter's eye.
Other updates were ready to go. The new playing surface is gorgeous, and the new berm down the right-field line is a nice improvement over a section of rarely used seats.
There are new food and drink options. The old Bennigan's space in the right-field corner is now occupied by Righteous Ribs, a start-up owned by local pastors Eric Boone and Kelly Williams.
The folks behind the Santi's Tacos food truck have a stand on the concourse. and Devil's Trumpet Brewing Company has a new bar behind home plate.
As for the team on the field, it's a work in progress. The RailCats were going to be young anyway — and then they lost four of their best players between the start of spring training and opening night.
Second baseman Michael Woodworth — "the best player in camp," according to manager Greg Tagert – is out 3-4 weeks with a broken nose after being hit in the face during an exhibition at Kane County on Friday.
Center fielder Billy Cook, who reached Triple-A in the Mariners organization, has an elbow issue and No. 2 starter Gregori Vasquez is sidelined by a kidney stone.
In addition, projected starting catcher Jesse Wilkening, a Hanover Central grad, will miss a couple months with what Tagert said was a "non-baseball-related" medical issue.
But it's a long season — 99 more games after Tuesday — and Tagert is looking forward to having the roster he envisioned coming into camp.
"I do think we have a chance to be very good defensively, especially when we get Billy back (to) balance up the outfield. Zach Welz tremendous out there, Billy Cook is tremendous out there, (Jesus) Marriaga a good defender.
"The infield, I think will be very clean."
On the flip side, Tagert sajd, "the offense is going to be a challenge right now."
With some proven right-handed hitters out, the lineup skews a little more left-handed than Tagert would like. Especially against Milwaukee lefty starter David Holmgren, who pitched in 37 games tor the White Sox in 2017.
Holmgren isn't even the only Milwaukee player who was in the majors four years ago. Third baseman David Washington, who was with the Orioles that season, is a 13-year veteran and played his 1,000th professional game Tuesday night.
The defending American Association champ Milkmen's experience showed as they opened a 9-0 lead by the fifth inning. But neither that nor the steady drizzle that fell most of the evening dampened the mood.
Because the calendar is flipping around to summer and baseball is back at U.S. Steel Yard.
