RailCats return after a pandemic pause, and so does a sense of normalcy

GARY — After 20 months off, the RailCats were back, opening their 19th season Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Much has changed since the last time we saw the 'Cats, both in the world in general and this little corner of it.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected life in ways most of us probably never thought possible. For months, we didn't go to the movies, the grocery store or the ballpark, among so many other places.

But case numbers are down, vaccination numbers are up and normal life is slowly returning. For almost 20 summers in the Region, that has meant the RailCats playing in the shadow of the steel mills, the toll road and the South Shore.

Like all those Northwest Indiana icons, RailCats baseball is part of the fabric of our lives. A night out with the family at the ballpark, with fireworks if it's Friday, is something most of us took for granted.

Simple pleasures like that are coming back. But after what we've been through, everything looks and feels a little different.

Of course, in the case of U.S. Steel Yard and the RailCats, the changes are real.