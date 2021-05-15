Rash to rush return

January 28, 2019. Can you even remember back that far? That was still BC. Before COVID-19

Chandler Hutchison was a rookie with the Bulls at the time. The initial subject in this space because of headlines elsewhere that read, “Foot injury to sideline Hutchison 2-4 weeks.”

I predicted that he would be sidelined much longer and warned, “Those who come back too soon all too often suffer re-injury or worse.”

Hutchison didn’t play again that season.

He did return for the following campaign but had been inactive as often as not, over the last two seasons, until he was traded to Washington in March.

Hutchison was not the only NBA player featured in this space that day. Less than a week earlier, then-Pacer Victor Oladipo, 26 at the time, had suffered an entirely unusual injury for his age. The guard ruptured his quadriceps tendon (the piece of tissue that attaches the quadriceps muscle to the top of the kneecap). As I wrote at the time, “Men in their mid-20s do not typically rupture tendons. Those in their late 30s do.”