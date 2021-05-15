 Skip to main content
Rash to rush return
SPORTS MEDICINE

Rash to rush return

Pacers Kings Basketball

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, left, now plays for Houston, after four-team trade.

 Rich Pedroncelli, File, Associated Press

January 28, 2019. Can you even remember back that far? That was still BC. Before COVID-19

Chandler Hutchison was a rookie with the Bulls at the time. The initial subject in this space because of headlines elsewhere that read, “Foot injury to sideline Hutchison 2-4 weeks.”

I predicted that he would be sidelined much longer and warned, “Those who come back too soon all too often suffer re-injury or worse.”

Hutchison didn’t play again that season.

He did return for the following campaign but had been inactive as often as not, over the last two seasons, until he was traded to Washington in March.

Hutchison was not the only NBA player featured in this space that day. Less than a week earlier, then-Pacer Victor Oladipo, 26 at the time, had suffered an entirely unusual injury for his age. The guard ruptured his quadriceps tendon (the piece of tissue that attaches the quadriceps muscle to the top of the kneecap). As I wrote at the time, “Men in their mid-20s do not typically rupture tendons. Those in their late 30s do.”

I also wondered in ink if the injury was related to his exit from a game earlier in the season, with what was described in media reports as “right knee soreness.” He would miss the next 11 games. Upon returning, he played in another 20 contests but at an inconsistent level that in no way resembled the 20-plus points he delivered every night prior to being sidelined in November. Clearly, the knee was still troubling him. Then, he did not suffer a re-injury. It was worse.

Two weeks after expressing my suspicions, I was invited by the Pacers to participate in a conference call with other reporters and Oladipo. After listening to my colleagues lob one softball question after another, I asked Oladipo if his original knee “soreness” had been in the quadriceps tendon. Oladipo’s affirmative response made national headlines the next day.

To his credit, after making the admission, the former IU star refused to play the blame game. Instead, he preferred to look forward.

Now just over two years later, that right quadriceps tendon is back in the news. Oladipo did return to the court in late January of 2020, essentially one year after the tear, and over the course of 19 games displayed much the same up and down performance evident during those 20 games prior to the tear.

After playing in nine of the first 12 games of the current season, he was traded by the Pacers to the Rockets.

In February, despite continued uneven performances, he was offered a two-year, $45.2M extension by Houston, the most NBA rules allowed with Oladipo still under contract. Expecting more in free agency at the end of the season, he declined the offer and Rockets reacted by trading him to the Heat late in March.

He managed double figures in only two of four games for his hometown team before exiting that fourth game in early April with more right knee pain. Then on Wednesday, the Heat announced Oladipo’s season was over because further surgery on the right quadriceps tendon – performed a day later -- was necessary. Multiple media reports indicate the procedure was another complete repair of the tendon.

I can’t imagine a return until late next season, if that soon.

Now 29-years-old, he is unlikely to have any suitors lining up offering anywhere close to what Houston was, until it is clear this repair has been successful. Unwilling to play the blame game 28 months ago, I wonder how he feels now.

Strained tendons take time to heal, months not weeks. That is no recent revelation. In hindsight, Oladipo returned from his original November 2018 injury too soon. However, he and/or his agent may very well have been pushing the issue.

Chip Schaefer is the Bulls’ Director of Performance Health. This is his second tour with Chicago. During the Jordan years, he was the team’s head athletic trainer and during an interview back then, he complained to me about how much input agents have on deciding when an injured player returns.

Is that the case now with LeBron James and did he or his agent push too hard on his recent return? Also featured in that 2019 column regarding his longer-than-expected-recovery from a partially torn groin muscle, he is now dealing with a high ankle sprain. Injured initially back on March 20, he missed 20 games over the course of 40 days before returning April 30. He lasted two games, missed six more, and returned again on Saturday, scoring 24.

High ankle sprains — absent surgery — require a minimum of six weeks to heal but usually longer.

I understand the competitive spirit of athletes who wish to rush their returns. Yet James’ and Oladipo’s outcomes offer valuable lessons to respect the science of healing and to avoid being so rash.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

