Region’s NFL players to assist Lonnie Johnson Jr’s inaugural camp

“Our city is full of crime, violence, negative things. We just want our community to know we’re behind you guys 24/7.”

Bringing the different players together allows for position-specific stations. That was an emphasis for Johnson, as he planned it out with his second cousin. Their love for their home city, and the revival of West Side with a new track and turf football field made it a great pairing.

“I love Gary. I really love my city. It’s important because me and Lonnie even back in my days, we had Brandon Moore and he hosted a small camp. Brandon’s a lineman, so that was different for us,” Jon’Vea said. “Just with Gary being how it is with poverty, and how the city has been over the last 30-40 years, we just wanted to bring something back to the neighborhood and get our people more involved. Just to let the city know that stigma of people getting out of the city and never coming back home, we wanted to break that. We just want to host the camp in our backyard.”