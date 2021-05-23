Region’s NFL players to assist Lonnie Johnson Jr’s inaugural camp

GARY — The coronavirus pandemic delayed Lonnie Johnson Jr.’s inaugural camp, but that afforded the West Side grad time to expand on his initial plans to include a star lineup of guests to assist his inaugural free camp.
Johnson is bringing along three of the Region’s NFL players and one playing in the Canadian Football League. Guests include Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jon’Vea Johnson (West Side), Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (Merrillville), free agent defensive tackle Kawann Short (EC Central) and Toronto Argonauts quarterback Antonio Pipkin (Bowman).
“With all of us in the League at the same time, it’s a no-brainer to get all of us involved all at the same time,” Jon’Vea Johnson said. “It’s a collaborative thing of us Region guys coming back home and doing something for the kids.”
In partnership with his agency, Element Sports Group, Lonnie and his guests will put on the Protect the Youth Football Camp on June 12 at West Side High School. There will be two groups: the first is for 8 to 12 year olds from 8-11 a.m, followed by 13 to 18 year olds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can register at www.protecttheyouthfootballcamp.com. A maximum of 150 campers are allowed per session.
“We want our youth to know that we are protecting them and if you have a dream to go play ball, it’s not really a dream anymore with us coming home. We just want you to know that it is possible. You can do it,” Jon’Vea Johnson said.
“Our city is full of crime, violence, negative things. We just want our community to know we’re behind you guys 24/7.”
Bringing the different players together allows for position-specific stations. That was an emphasis for Johnson, as he planned it out with his second cousin. Their love for their home city, and the revival of West Side with a new track and turf football field made it a great pairing.
“I love Gary. I really love my city. It’s important because me and Lonnie even back in my days, we had Brandon Moore and he hosted a small camp. Brandon’s a lineman, so that was different for us,” Jon’Vea said. “Just with Gary being how it is with poverty, and how the city has been over the last 30-40 years, we just wanted to bring something back to the neighborhood and get our people more involved. Just to let the city know that stigma of people getting out of the city and never coming back home, we wanted to break that. We just want to host the camp in our backyard.”
Lonnie Johnson Jr. was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans and has played in all but two games in his career. Jon’Vea Johnson spent last season with the Cowboys before the Jaguars claimed him on waivers in March. Neal had a breakout season in his third year, playing 13 games with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Pipkin played three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before it shutdown in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Short’s camp returns
The fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM & Football Camp returns after a one-year hiatus, though at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Short’s camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at EC Central High School. The free camp for Lake County boys and girls ages 8 to 16 is already full.
“Unfortunately, we have reached camp capacity. We have set this limit in an effort to comply with COVID precautions and most importantly keep our campers safe,” a note on the registration link read. “We hope that things will return to normal one day, until then stay safe and healthy.”
Short played eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. A second-round pick in the 2013 draft, Short played in every Panthers game in his first five seasons, and 14 the season after. But the last two years he’s played just six games while battling injuries. He is currently a free agent.