SPORTS DIGEST: Colts punter returns to practice after cancer surgery

PRO FOOTBALL
Colts punter returns to practice after cancer surgery: Rigoberto Sanchez returned to the Colts' practice field Wednesday. It's still unclear when he'll be back in action. Just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, the 26-year-old veteran said he was thankful to be back inside the team facility. He declined to say where doctors found the tumor, saying he wanted to keep it personal. Sanchez also said it wasn't clear yet whether he would need any additional treatment. The first hint something was wrong came during practice Nov. 25. Sanchez said something felt wrong as he warmed up for kickoffs and immediately went to an assistant coach before heading to medical staff, which suggested doing an MRI. Coach Frank Reich said earlier Wednesday that there is “a chance" Sanchez could return this week. But Sanchez isn't going to push it.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks promote Bowman, hire Faulkner: The Blackhawks shuffled their front office Wednesday, elevating general manager Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations and hiring Jaime Faulkner as president of business operations. Danny Wirtz — chairman Rocky Wirtz's son — becomes chief operating officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. The Blackhawks are splitting McDonough's job in two. Faulkner helped found E15, a consulting strategy and analytics company, in 2013. She worked with 200 clients including Fortune 500 companies, pro sports teams, resorts and entertainment entities to develop systems predicting fan behavior. Her husband, Colin, is the Cubs' executive vice president of sales and marketing. Bowman, in his 19th season in the organization, remains in the GM role he has held since July 2009. The Blackhawks won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. They have advanced past the first round only once since their most recent championship.
PRO BASEBALL
MLB tells manager to expect on-time start: Big league managers say that Major League Baseball has instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that officials from the commissioner's office had a meeting with managers Tuesday and expressed optimism about opening spring camps as scheduled. Managers have said this week during digital Winter Meetings press availabilities that they expect health protocols to remain in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Teams instituted a number of policies during a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season in 2020 that produced better results as the year went on, largely keeping players and staff safe even as teams traveled around the country. A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is likely to be made available to teams some time during the 2021 season, and while managers say they plan to be inoculated, no manager or team has said it will mandate vaccines for players. Most said they were eager to provide information to players, but not to issue directions.
