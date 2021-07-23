 Skip to main content
Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel helps Men of Mackey pick up a win at TBT
alert urgent
MEN’S BASKETBALL | TBT

Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel helps Men of Mackey pick up a win at TBT

Robbie Hummel continues to make an impact on the court.

The Purdue and Valparaiso High grad had 13 points, six rebounds and an assist in the Men of Mackey's 83-74 wire-to-wire win over the Ballinteers during Columbus Regional play at the The Basketball Tournament. Men of Mackey, largely comprised of Purdue alumni, jumped out to a 23-11 first-quarter and maintained some cushion for the rest of the game.

Hummel played over 26 minutes in the win, and he was one of five players in double figures.

Hummel was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2019 after helping his team win a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup 3-on-3 event. After failing to qualify for the inaugural 3-on-3 Olympic competition in Tokyo, he previously told The Times this would be a good event.

“I think with the way the Olympic qualifying stuff ended for 3-on-3, it’ll be fun to get out there and get that taste out of your mouth,” he said.

The Men of Mackey will face Friday's Carmen's Crew-Mid American Unity winner at 3 p.m. Sunday in winner's bracket play. Carmen's Crew, largely comprised of Ohio State alumni, is the region's No. 1 seed.

In another game with local products at Columbus, The Region lost 86-71 to The Money Team.

Lake Central grad and former Butler player Tyler Wideman had nine points, four rebounds and a steal for The Region in over 16 minutes of play. At Lake Central, he led the Indians to the Class 4A state title game in 2014 with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Wideman averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes as a senior with the Bulldogs.

The champions earn a winner-take-all prize of $1 million. Championship week runs July 31 to Aug. 3, with the title game in Dayton taking place at 8 p.m. Region time.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

