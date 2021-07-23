Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel helps Men of Mackey pick up a win at TBT

Robbie Hummel continues to make an impact on the court.

The Purdue and Valparaiso High grad had 13 points, six rebounds and an assist in the Men of Mackey's 83-74 wire-to-wire win over the Ballinteers during Columbus Regional play at the The Basketball Tournament. Men of Mackey, largely comprised of Purdue alumni, jumped out to a 23-11 first-quarter and maintained some cushion for the rest of the game.

Hummel played over 26 minutes in the win, and he was one of five players in double figures.

Hummel was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2019 after helping his team win a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup 3-on-3 event. After failing to qualify for the inaugural 3-on-3 Olympic competition in Tokyo, he previously told The Times this would be a good event.

“I think with the way the Olympic qualifying stuff ended for 3-on-3, it’ll be fun to get out there and get that taste out of your mouth,” he said.