WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox stars

"I wasn't even a big fan of baseball or the team when he passed away," he said.

His role as an actual big-league barber all started with Moncada. Pintor's been cutting the third baseman's hair since he first came to the White Sox, but he had to Google him at first.

"I saw he was the No. 1 prospect," he said. "He was polite, but I was nervous because I never cut an athlete's hair before. I was nervous, but he called me for another cut before the season opener in 2019."

Moncada had another barber at his off-season home in Florida but remains close enough with Pintor that he hangs out and plays video games with him and even flew him to Cuba on a private jet.

"I've played MLB The Show on PlayStation with Moncada," Pintor said. "He has a great eye. He never swings at anything."

A Puerto Rican, Pintor was able to talk with Moncada in Spanish. They quickly bonded.