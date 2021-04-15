WATCH NOW: Dana Evans selected 13th overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

“I think she liked that in AAU and that platform when she played with other great players, and that’s why she’ll be great in the WNBA,” Louisville associate head coach Sam Purcell said, “because she had that mindset where, she could’ve gone somewhere and scored 35 points per game but, she came here to be challenged every day outside of games, and not in it.”

Even with planning a draft party for close friends and family, Evans didn’t take the day off of work as she starts her new career.

“I would just say because that’s what got me here — putting in the work so much — so why not do it on draft day,” she said. “Why not take my mind off some things because I was really nervous, anxious, so why not get in the gym and do what I’ve been doing?”

Evans had a simple message for the country: “I’m ready,” she told ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who reminded Evans that the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Crystal Dangerfield of the Minnesota Lynx, was also a second-round selection.

The payoff for Evans' hard work and the eruption and excitement made it worth the wait.