WATCH NOW: Region native Dana Evans selected 13th overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

GARY — Dana Evans waited 75 minutes, slipping out of the first round of Thursday’s WNBA Draft before she heard her name called.
“It was really hard (waiting) but God don’t make mistakes, so this is obviously where I’m supposed to go,” Evans said.
The Gary native was selected 13th overall by the Dallas Wings, and Evans was moved to tears as she hugged her mom, Shwanda, and father, Damon, realizing a lifelong dream come true. Close friends and family erupted as her name was called at a small party at Marquette Pavilion.
“I was like, finally, I didn’t know how much longer I was going to have to wait,” Evans said.
Entering Thursday, Evans was a consensus top-eight pick in mock drafts by ESPN, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report. Dallas selected three players before her: Texas forward Charli Collier (No. 1); Awak Kuier, of Finland, second overall; and Chelsea Dungee, a guard out of Arkansas, fifth.
Evans’ motivation is simple: “Stuff like this. Just being overlooked all the time,” she said. “I’ve just always had a chip on my shoulder and have always been overlooked.”
She was second in Indiana Miss Basketball voting, despite being the only player from the state named a McDonald’s All-American or winning gold with USA Basketball in the Under-18 FIBA games in Chile her senior year at West Side.
Evans used that as motivation at Louisville, where she made history becoming the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win Sixth Player of the Year and follow that up by becoming ACC Player of the Year. She won that award as a junior and senior. She also helped lead the Cardinals to four straight ACC regular-season championships, played in a Final Four as a freshman and Elite Eight as a senior.
The 5-foot-6 guard became a two-time All-American and averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game last season. She’s played as the point guard and off the ball, and proven she can do either.
“I can do a lot of things on the floor on the offensive and defensive end,” she said. “I’ll bring two different aspects of my game. I can get to the basket, I can shoot the mid-range and the 3, and I think I can disrupt on the defensive end.”
Dallas finished ninth with an 8-14 record in the Wubble (bubble) last summer, finishing one game out of the eighth playoff spot. The WNBA features 12 teams.
Former Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale averaged team-highs of 22.8 points and 3.4 assists per game last season. Evans and Dungee are the sixth and seventh guards added to the roster, for now. That brings the Wings’ roster to 14, which will need to be cut to 12 before the season’s start May 14.
Her speed and agility figures to be her biggest asset, and helps her gain an advantage making up for her height.
“Dana is most explosive and where you see her speed is her ability to start, her first three steps. Her agility is faster than most people because she understands how to keep her feet underneath her and she understands the angle she needs to get to to get you on her hip, and then you’re never going to catch her,” said Kaiti Jones, Louisville’s strength-and-conditioning coach.
Evans recorded the fastest three-quarters court sprint speed in at least 10 years of record keeping at Louisville, Jones said. She also lifts nearly three times her weight on the trap at 405 pounds and has a 51-inch recorded vertical, or up to her chin, Jones said.
Playing alongside star talent such as Hailey Van Lith, current WNBA players Asia Durr, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook — all of the New York Liberty — helped prepare her for the next level.
“I think she liked that in AAU and that platform when she played with other great players, and that’s why she’ll be great in the WNBA,” Louisville associate head coach Sam Purcell said, “because she had that mindset where, she could’ve gone somewhere and scored 35 points per game but, she came here to be challenged every day outside of games, and not in it.”
Even with planning a draft party for close friends and family, Evans didn’t take the day off of work as she starts her new career.
“I would just say because that’s what got me here — putting in the work so much — so why not do it on draft day,” she said. “Why not take my mind off some things because I was really nervous, anxious, so why not get in the gym and do what I’ve been doing?”
Evans had a simple message for the country: “I’m ready,” she told ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who reminded Evans that the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Crystal Dangerfield of the Minnesota Lynx, was also a second-round selection.
The payoff for Evans' hard work and the eruption and excitement made it worth the wait.
“I wanted to do it in Gary just to shine a positive light on it like I always say because there’s a lot of talent that gets overlooked,” she said. “I wanted to do it in Gary to make it seem like home.
“It means a lot seeing everybody come out and supporting me. Over the past four years they’ve been following my journey at Louisville, so it just means to have everybody come out and support me.”
Her message to those who look up to her and want to follow in her footsteps is simple: “I would just say keep working hard, never give up, never doubt yourself, stay true to yourself and just continue to put the work in.”
