As her All-American college career at Auburn wound down, former Crown Point swimming standout Aly Tetzloff couldn’t quite grasp the finality of it all.
She picked up a win at the SEC championships in the 100-yard backstroke and followed the conference meet up by reaching the NCAA finals in both the 100 butterfly and 100 back, placing sixth and eighth, respectively. She also took 16th in 100 freestyle to cap off what she called her best individual season to date just as her college eligibility came to an end.
“During that whole time there was just this thought going through my head of, ‘I don’t think I’m done yet,’” Tetzloff said.
She isn’t.
With the ultimate goal of qualifying to swim for the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Tetzloff turned professional and will swim with the Los Angeles Current in the newly formed International Swimming League.
“It’s going to be cool to be a part of something that’s so new like the ISL,” Tetzloff said. “It’s the first time anyone has ever really done anything like this. It’s an honor to be asked to participate and might actually have a huge impact on the future of professional swimming. This might be the new platform for us, you know? It might be the next big thing.”
Ukrainian billionaire businessman Konstantin Grigorishin put up the cash to form the ISL, which debuts in October. The league hosts events in the U.S. and Europe with a culminating global championship in Las Vegas in December.
Tetzloff, like the other swimmers in the league, signed one contract with her team, the Current, and another with the ISL itself. She will get paid both through her contractual agreements and by accumulating prize money throughout the year.
There are four teams based in the United States and another four in Europe. Like in the college and high school ranks, swimmers will accumulate team points in various races. The teams are co-ed.
Because there are only eight teams, each is littered with talent that will come together to preview future Olympic Trials and perhaps even the Games themselves.
“The thing about these professional meets is that nobody really knows what they’re going to be like yet,” Tetzloff said. “I can kind of imagine and play some things out in my head, but the truth is nobody knows. But what we hope is that fans show up and that it only grows from here.”
Tetzloff credits former Auburn head coach and Los Angeles assistant coach Brett Hawke for convincing her to join the league. He essentially recruited her to the team.
Unlike traditional team sports, the swimmers for each club aren’t actually obligated to practice together or even with their professional coaching staffs. Tetzloff plans to remain at Auburn training with the current staff while traveling for meets.
In the meantime, she’s also working as a clinician for Fitter and Faster, a company which offers competitive swim clinics to youth swimmers across the United States. She spent the past weekend in Florida coaching her third clinic and said mixing in the work with the youth makes the training even more rewarding.
“It’s really exciting to be able to share something I love with kids,” Tetzloff said. “I really love working with them and when they find out who I am and what I do they all tell me how they’ll be rooting for me and watching me.”
With the professional season only a few months away, Tetzloff has her attention turned toward Olympic Trials. She’s already gotten under the cut in the 100-meter fly, 100 back and 100 free and hopes to soon add the 50 free as well.
She’ll have plenty of opportunities to compete against some of the best in the world in the ISL. And although she wouldn’t have guessed she’d be in this spot this time last year, Tetzloff said she’s excited to be a part of what could be the next big thing in swimming.
“I feel like I’m in a great place right now,” Tetzloff said. “This is my chance to connect with pro swimmers and bond with my teammates and just work toward our end goal of trying to qualify for nationals and the 2020 Olympics.”