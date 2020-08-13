Purdue coach Jeff Brohm proposes running 2 football seasons in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm believes football can be played safely this spring and again next fall if university presidents and medical teams agree.

On Thursday, two days after the Big Ten postponed fall sports, Brohm released a detailed, seven-page proposal that calls for an eight-game season in the spring and a 10-game season next fall, a reduction in padded practices and a months-long break from the sport between seasons.

“I always thought we (the conference) should have had a backup spring plan ready. I was frustrated they didn't," he told The Associated Press during a telephone interview. “There are going to be some people that maybe don’t agree with it. But at the same time, if we really play want to play football then let’s make this season work."

At least it's a conversation-starter as one of the bleakest weeks in college football history comes to an end. Leagues including the Big Ten, Pac-12 and others have called off fall football even as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC push ahead amid uncertainty and concern.

Brohm used the anger and frustration about the Big Ten's announcement to motivate him to come up with a solution. He finished the document Thursday morning.