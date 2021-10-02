Purdue held scoreless in second half of home loss to Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE — It was a familiar story for Purdue.

Minnesota rallied in the second half, shutting out the Boilermakers in the final two quarters to win 20-13 on Saturday.

"We weren't very opportunistic in the red zone again," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after his fourth straight loss to Minnesota. "It's something we've got to get better at — producing points when we get down in there tight. There were some things we did better but it wasn't good enough."

Trey Potts scored the go-ahead touchdown 70 seconds into the third quarter and the Golden Gophers defense held on.

"That was a very difficult week — mentally, physically, emotionally," Minnesota coach P,J. Fleck said after earning his first second-half comeback in 50 career games at Minnesota. "To come out here and beat a really good Purdue team on the road, was great."

It was just what the Gophers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) needed after last week's shocking loss at home to Bowling Green.

But Minnesota cleaned up those mistakes and took advantage of their opportunities on a cool, rainy day at Ross-Ade Stadium — despite seeing the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) run 33 more plays and pick up 144 more yards.

How'd they do it?