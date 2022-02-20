Purdue men's basketball ends Rutgers' string of Top 25 wins

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ivey, Edey power Purdue to win: Jaden Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue beat Rutgers 84-72 Sunday in West Lafayette, ending the Scarlet Knights' recent run of success against ranked teams. Rutgers had won its last four games, all against teams in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) also had beaten Purdue in December. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for Purdue (24-4, 13-4).

Michigan, Wisconsin scuffle after game: Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake line, setting off a fracas between the team following the 15th-ranked Badgers' 77-63 win in Madison. The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.” Howard said he was upset Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) called timeout with 15 seconds left. Badgers coach Greg Gard said he called it because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt. Howard began arguing with Gard during the handshake line and pointed a finger at him while complaining about the late move. Howard then reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head. Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo rallies past Indiana State: Valparaiso came from 13 points down to beat host Indiana State 74-69. Grace White scored 13 points for Valpo (10-16, 8-7 Missouri Valley) to reach 1,000 points for her career. Shay Frederick went a program-record 14-for-14 at the free-throw line and finished with 19 points. Maya Dunson tied her career high with 13 points off the bench.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo outslugs Memphis: Kaleb Hannahs homered twice and had three hits as Valparaiso held off host Memphis 10-8. Brady Renfro homered and doubled for the Beacons (1-2) and Kyle Schmack's two hits included a two-run triple.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo's win streak snapped: Lauren Kehlenbrink had two hits but Valparaiso lost 5-0 to Binghamton in the finale of the Charleston Invitational, ending a five-game winning streak. The Beacons (5-4) still finished with the tournament's best record at 4-1.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks lose to Panthers: Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Blackhawks 5-2 in Chicago. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped its third straight overall and seventh in a row at home (0-6-1).

PRO GOLF

Niemann wins wire-to-wire: Joaquinn Niemann survived a few nervous moments at Riviera in Los Angeles and polished off a big week when he closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational in 53 years. Staked to a three-shot lead, Niemann's margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young sailed the green and made bogey. The 23-year-old from Chile chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th to stretch his lead to five, and he held on for a two-shot victory over British Open champion Collin Morikawa (65) and Young, whose last hopes ended with a bogey from the bunker on the 16th. Young shot 70. Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the tourney record Lanny Watkins had in 1985.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.