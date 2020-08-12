You are the owner of this article.
Add New Article
Purdue Northwest athletics shut down until Jan. 1
alert urgent
College sports

Purdue Northwest athletics shut down until Jan. 1

Purdue gets OK to purchase Dowling Park athletic fields (copy)

In this file photo, Purdue Northwest athletic director Rick Costello stands at the Dowling Park sports complex. PNW sports are on pause until Jan. 1, 2021 following a vote of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference presidents and chancellors.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Purdue Northwest athletes won't be competing again till next year.

On Wednesday, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the suspension of all sports for the Pride and other league schools through Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 concerns. According to a GLIAC news release, the league's Council of Presidents and Chancellors approved the shutdown unanimously.

The move continues a pause for PNW and GLIAC athletics that began in mid-March.

Purdue Northwest's Rick Costello has been meeting with his fellow athletic directors weekly as a decision on fall sports approached. As the COVID-19 numbers remained stubbornly high nationwide, he knew extending the shutdown was likely. But that didn't ease the sting for him and the Pride athletes.

"I'm heartbroken for them that we had to make this decision," Costello said.

With no football program, Purdue Northwest's marquee sport is men's basketball. Will that team be able to get back on the court in January?

"I would just be overjoyed if we could have a basketball season in January, February, March," Costello said. "Boomer (Roberts, PNW's third-year men's coach) has a wonderful team this year. We would love to display them."

GLIAC athletes still will be allowed to practice, as long as it's permitted by the NCAA, individual school, and state and local authorities. For Purdue Northwest, that means workouts in small groups may resume Aug. 24 when fall classes start.

Costello and his staff, meanwhile, will be working to redo schedules to accommodate the fall, winter and spring sports in seasons that all hope will get started beginning in January.

With all those sports possibly going at the same time, "we might need a little help in the facilities department," Costello joked.

While most PNW sports are members of the GLIAC, the men's hockey club program competes in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II. It also is currently in shutdown mode and Costello said it will return only when the GLIAC-affiliated teams do.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

