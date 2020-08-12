Purdue Northwest athletics shut down until Jan. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Purdue Northwest athletes won't be competing again till next year.

On Wednesday, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the suspension of all sports for the Pride and other league schools through Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 concerns. According to a GLIAC news release, the league's Council of Presidents and Chancellors approved the shutdown unanimously.

The move continues a pause for PNW and GLIAC athletics that began in mid-March.

Purdue Northwest's Rick Costello has been meeting with his fellow athletic directors weekly as a decision on fall sports approached. As the COVID-19 numbers remained stubbornly high nationwide, he knew extending the shutdown was likely. But that didn't ease the sting for him and the Pride athletes.

"I'm heartbroken for them that we had to make this decision," Costello said.

With no football program, Purdue Northwest's marquee sport is men's basketball. Will that team be able to get back on the court in January?

"I would just be overjoyed if we could have a basketball season in January, February, March," Costello said. "Boomer (Roberts, PNW's third-year men's coach) has a wonderful team this year. We would love to display them."