Purdue Northwest baseball advances to conference final

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Purdue Northwest advances to conference final: Purdue Northwest stayed hot in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Pride (21-21) stayed undefeated in the double-elimination tournament, meaning they'll need just one win in two games tomorrow. A 7-5 extra innings win over Wayne State put PNW in a good position to take the conference crown. Hanover Central graduate Bret Matthys pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing three runs but none earned. Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) and Tyler Schultz (Hobart) combined for three hits and three RBIs. The Pride will take on the winner of Davenport and Wayne State on Sunday with a chance at taking the GLIAC Tournament.

South Suburban wins regional in extras: Needing just one win in two games to win the NJCAA Division I Region IV Tournament, South Suburban found itself with its back up against the wall after a Game 1 loss on Saturday, 7-5. In a winner-take-all second game against Triton, the Bulldogs were in the drivers seat in the ninth inning, with a one-run lead. Triton would tie the game, facing extra innings. A 12th inning rally by South Suburban proved the difference as the Bulldogs captured the Region IV title.

Valpo ends losing skid: After four-straight losses, Valparaiso got back in the win column on Saturday. The Beacons (15-29, 4-13 MVC) downed conference foe Bradley 8-2 for their fourth Missouri Valley win of the year. Ryan Maka stayed hot. After a three home run performance on Friday, Maka delivered another three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Valparaiso will take on the Braves in the rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Westphal named to All-Tournament Team: Valparaiso shortstop Jaina Westphal was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Tournament Team on Saturday. Westphal went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Beacons game against Indiana State. She finished 2022 with a .319 batting average, tops on the team.

