Purdue Northwest baseball stays unbeaten in league tourney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Purdue Northwest rolls to tourney win: Hanover Central graduate Bret Matthys homered and Jack Gallagher drove in three runs Friday as Purdue Northwest beat Grand Valley State 11-3 in the second round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Ray Hilbrich (Lake Central) and Tyler Schultz (Hobart) had two hits each for the Pride (20-21), who play the Wayne State/Northwood winner at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowling Park in Hammond.

South Suburban reaches regional final: Donavan Noble's two-run single capped a six-run sixth inning as South Suburban beat host Triton 7-5 in the winners' bracket final of the NJCAA Division I Region IV Tournament. James Burke (9-1) allowed two earned runs over 7 2/3 innings for the win. The Bulldogs (40-16) play Triton again at noon Saturday for the title, with a second game to follow if necessary.

Maka's three homers not enough for Valpo: Freshman Ryan Maka hit three solo home runs, but Valparaiso fell 7-6 to Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference action at Emory Bauer Field in Valparaiso. The Beacons (14-29, 3-13 MVC) and Bradley play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

PREP BADMINTON

TF South duo advances at state: The TF South doubles team of Carla Martinez and Paige Drewno won twice to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals of the IHSA State Tournament at Hinsdale South.

SPORTS BETTING

US wagers more than $125B in four years: Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. On Saturday’s anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting. In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans, from those who plunk down their money to those not interested in sports — or gambling — at all who are bombarded with ads for sports betting during their favorite programs.

